^

Nation

QC devises early warning system for COVID-19 monitoring

Philstar.com
June 3, 2022 | 3:14pm
QC devises early warning system for COVID-19 monitoring
Commuters queue for the free ride at the MRT-3 North Avenue Station in Quezon City on Monday morning, March 28, 2022. The MRT-3 offers free rides to commuters for a month, from March 28 to April 30, following the completion of the rehabilitation project of the train system and as part of the government's effort to help ease the commuters' financial burden.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government devised an early warning system that detects and analyzes ‘signals’ of a possible surge to avert a possible resurgence in COVID-19 infections in the biggest city in the metro.

In a statement sent to reporters, the city government said warning system designed by the Quezon City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit monitors new cases, analyzes trends, and recommends strategic measures to prevent another outbreak. 

“As our doctors would say ‘prevention is better than cure’. At this point, there’s too much at stake to let all our efforts go to waste. We cannot afford to go back to zero,” said Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, who noted that the city government continues to employ preventative measures to keep any possible surge at bay. 

QCESU Chief Dr. Rolly Cruz said that the warning system uses three colors–white, yellow, and red–to classify the status of infections in the city. 

It includes four indicators, including:

  1.  the Growth Rate between the current week and the previous week;
  2. the 7-day average Daily Attack Rate, which refers to the number of new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 population.
  3. the daily positivity rate with 7-day moving average; and the Reproduction Number. 

Under the system, the white status is raised when COVID-19 cases are below average and all data indicators are considered stable. No surge of cases is expected in the next 14 days. 

The yellow status is raised when cases are seen increasing compared to the previous week and when three of four indicators have increased from normal to above normal. Under this condition, there is a possibility of a surge within the next 14 days. 

A red status is raised when cases continue to rise and all other indicators remain high or have breached the indicated threshold. This indicates the start of a surge. 

When QCESU raises Yellow or Red status, communities are expected to be on high alert and to follow strict minimum public health protocols. 

Cruz said as of June 2, the city is under white status, and has more than 900 beds on standby in its three remaining HOPE facilities.

 

___

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com.
 

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNITS

QUEZON CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
P10M worth shabu seized in Jolo sting

P10M worth shabu seized in Jolo sting

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
State agents seized from two peddlers P10 million worth of shabu in an entrapment operation Tuesday in Jolo, the capital town...
Nation
fbtw
2 teens foil kidnap tries in Las Pi&ntilde;as, Bacoor

2 teens foil kidnap tries in Las Piñas, Bacoor

By Emmanuel Tupas | 5 days ago
Two teenagers fended off attempts by men to abduct them in Las Piñas City and Bacoor City, Cavite last week.
Nation
fbtw
Booster shots for COVID-19 now available in selected Watsons branches nationwide
Sponsored

Booster shots for COVID-19 now available in selected Watsons branches nationwide

1 day ago
First and second booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine under the government’s “Resbakuna sa Botika” are...
Nation
fbtw
Duterte urged to leave P750 minimum wage as legacy

Duterte urged to leave P750 minimum wage as legacy

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
Before stepping down from office, President Duterte was urged yesterday to leave the legacy of setting the P750 national minimum...
Nation
fbtw

Businesswoman shot dead

By Artemio Dumlao | 16 hours ago
A businesswoman was gunned down in Barangay Talogtog in Dolores, Abra on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest

House probe on delayed Manila Bay project sought

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
An administration lawmaker has filed a resolution in the House of Representatives, urging the committee on good government and public accountability to conduct an investigation over a developer’s delay to finish...
Nation
fbtw

PDEA destroys P14.29 billion confiscated illegal drugs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Up to 2.5 tons of illegal drugs seized in recent operations with an estimated street value of P14.29 billion were destroyed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency at the Integrated Waste Management Inc. facility...
Nation
fbtw

Losing Cebu, Negros town mayoral bets file poll protests

By Gilbert Bayoran | 16 hours ago
Defeated Cebu City mayoral bet Margot Osmeña has filed an election protest against Mayor Michael Rama.
Nation
fbtw

Wage board OKs pay hike for Central Luzon workers

By Ric Sapnu | 16 hours ago
Minimum wage earners in Central Luzon can expect an increase of P40 in their daily take-home pay.
Nation
fbtw

Mindanao blasts suspect killed in AFP ops

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
A suspect in recent bombings in Mindanao was killed while another was arrested in an encounter with government troopers in M’lang, North Cotabato on Wednesday, the military reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with