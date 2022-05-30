DOH logs 1,317 COVID-19 cases in past week; daily average rises by 8.8%

Residents receive their first dose of Moderna vaccine at the "Vaccine Express" of Vice President Leni Robredo's team in San Pedro Laguna on Aug. 28, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 1,317 additional COVID-19 infections from May 23 to 29, or an average of 188 cases per day, the Department of Health said Monday.

The daily case average during that period was 8.8% higher than a week earlier. Of the new cases, 12 had severe and critical cases.

There are currently 679 severe and critical admissions, which represent 12.3% of total COVID-18 patients in hospitals.

Data from the DOH showed that 16.8% of 2,730 intensive care unit beds nationwide have been occupied, while 17.2% of 23,612 non-ICU beds have been used.

According to the agency, there were new deaths between May 20 and May 30 that were not reported as deaths in the latest linelist “due to issues with data extraction from COVIDKAYA.” It said it is in coordination with the Department of Information and Communications Technology to address the issue.

OCTA Research fellow Guido David said Monday that Metro Manila saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the previous week, but he noted the increase in infections is “very slow.”

Dr. John Wong, an epidemiologist with the government’s inter-agency task force, also stressed the need to ramp up the country’s vaccination efforts amid early signs of another surge in infections.

Over 69.3 million people in the Philippines have completed vaccination against COVID-19. Of the figure, only 14.1 million individuals have gotten boosters.

The Philippines has confirmed 3.69 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, 60,455 deaths.