^

Nation

Baguio residents urged to complete vax, booster

Artemio Dumlao - The Philippine Star
May 30, 2022 | 12:00am
Baguio residents urged to complete vax, booster
An individual receives a COVID-19 vaccine at SM City Baguio on April 9, 2022.
National Task Force against COVID-19

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong has again urged residents to complete their vaccine doses and booster shots to ensure protection against severe COVID infection amid the emergence of new variants and subvariants.

“We are faced with the threat of new COVID variants and subvariants. The good news is the vaccines continue to work.  If you are vaccinated and have had the booster, the chance of contracting severe COVID is low,” Magalong said.

The city government opened its booster protocol on May 23 to accommodate more vulnerable groups, particularly senior citizens and health workers.

Recommended interval for these groups is four months after having taken their third vaccine dose or first booster shot.

People with comorbidities were advised to opt for a three-month interval instead of the usual four months.

The city government sustained its vaccination program after posting high vaccination rates in all target age groups.

As of May 24, the city has fully vaccinated a total of 32,550 senior citizens out of the 26,963 target population, or an accomplishment rate of 120.72 percent.

For the 18 to 59 age group, 24,925 people out of the 224,818 target population have been fully inoculated or an accomplishment rate of 11.17 percent.

For the 12 to 17 age group, the city logged an accomplishment rate of 91.22 percent, with 36,704 fully vaccinated out of the 40,238 target.

For the five to 11 age group, the city posted a 34.88 accomplishment rate with 16,377 people fully vaccinated among the 46,955 target.

A total of 123,520 adults availed themselves of the first booster shot and 926 others have received the second booster.

BAGUIO

COVID-19 VACCINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Couple held for killing son, 8

Couple held for killing son, 8

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Police arrested a couple who allegedly beat up their eight-year-old son to death in Pasig City on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
2 teens foil kidnap tries in Las Pi&ntilde;as, Bacoor

2 teens foil kidnap tries in Las Piñas, Bacoor

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Two teenagers fended off attempts by men to abduct them in Las Piñas City and Bacoor City, Cavite last week.
Nation
fbtw
Tuguegarao City now COVID-free after last patient recovered on Saturday

Tuguegarao City now COVID-free after last patient recovered on Saturday

8 hours ago
The city’s information office reported that as of 4 p.m. on Saturday, Tuguegarao City tagged its last COVID-19 patient...
Nation
fbtw
Contempt rap vs De Lima, lawyer junked &nbsp;

Contempt rap vs De Lima, lawyer junked  

By Michael Punongbayan | 2 days ago
A Muntinlupa court has dismissed an indirect contempt case against detained Sen. Leila de Lima and her lawyer Filibon Tacardon...
Nation
fbtw

Tarlac marks 149th anniversary

By Ric Sapnu | 1 hour ago
Local culture and products as well as tourist sites were highlighted during the celebration of the 149th founding anniversary of Tarlac on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
3 siblings die, 3 hurt in Quezon City fire

3 siblings die, 3 hurt in Quezon City fire

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Three children died and three others were injured when a fire razed a three-story residential building in Quezon City yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
COA flags CHR over 130 consultants

COA flags CHR over 130 consultants

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Audit has called out the Commission on Human Rights for hiring 130 consultants last year, with an aggregate...
Nation
fbtw
2 suspects in girl&rsquo;s kidnap try nabbed

2 suspects in girl’s kidnap try nabbed

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
Two suspects accused of attempting to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in Las Piñas have been arrested, the Philippine National...
Nation
fbtw
Cops probe Malabon barangay captain&rsquo;s murder

Cops probe Malabon barangay captain’s murder

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Police are investigating if the shooting that killed a barangay chairman in Malabon City was related to the recently concluded...
Nation
fbtw

Cargo vessel rams fishing boat; 7 missing

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
Seven fishermen were reported missing while 13 others were rescued after their boat collided with a foreign cargo vessel in the waters off Palawan on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with