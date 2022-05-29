^

Manila students to get allowance

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
May 29, 2022 | 12:00am
Manila students to get allowance
Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Grade 12 students of select public schools in Manila and those from the Universidad de Manila (UDM) would receive their allowance soon, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno announced on Friday.

Each student would receive P500 a month from the city government, he said during his Facebook Live broadcast.

The city government said the stipend would benefit Grade 12 students from 22 schools: Antonio Maceda Integrated Senior High School, CM Recto HS, Carlos P. Garcia HS, Cayetano Arellano HS, Doña Teodora Alonzo HS, E. Rodriguez Vocational HS, Elpidio Quirino HS, Gen. E. Aguinaldo Integrated HS, I. Villamor SHS, Jose Abad Santos HS, Manila HS, Manila Science HS, Manuel A. Roxas HS, Manuel G. Araullo HS, Manuel L. Quezon HS, Mariano Marcos HS, President Corazon Aquino HS, President Sergio Osmeña HS, R. Avanceña HS, Raja Soliman HS, T. Paez Integrated School-SHS and Tondo High School.

Students of UDM’s SHS and college departments would also receive an allowance.

The city government would disburse P3,422,500 for the allowances of the Grade 12 students in the 22 schools, Moreno said.

Over P1.1 million would be given to UDM-SHS students for their allowances from January to April and P33.5 million for UDM’s college students from February to April.        

MANILA
