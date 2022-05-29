^

Nation

De Lima: Contempt rap baseless, frivolous

Paolo Romero - The Philippine Star
May 29, 2022 | 12:00am
De Lima: Contempt rap baseless, frivolous
n this photo taken February 17, 2021, Sen. Leila De Lima attends the trial of the third drug case she is facing at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 256.
Office of Sen. Leila De Lima / release

MANILA, Philippines — Detained Sen. Leila de Lima welcomed the decision of the Muntinlupa regional trial court (RTC) to junk the Department of Justice (DOJ)’s indirect contempt plea against her and one of her legal counsels over media statements made about the trial.

De Lima and her lawyer, Filibon Tacardon, maintained that the “baseless and frivolous” petition lacked merit as it was merely meant to silence her and her legal team.

She said Tacardon was just “reiterating, upon my imprimatur, what some prosecution witnesses stated during their cross examination.”

In a 33-page order dated May 2, which was only released last May 27, Muntinlupa RTC Branch 206, Judge Gener Gito granted De Lima and Tacardon’s motion to dismiss the petition to cite them in indirect contempt for lack of merit.

In filing a petition for indirect contempt against De Lima and Tacardon, government prosecutors accused the two of violating the sub judice rule barring parties to a case from discussing its merits in public to avoid influencing the outcome of the case.

The prosecutors cited two statements by Tacardon to the media stating that officials of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Anti-Money Laundering Council have cleared De Lima of the illegal drug charges and that drug lord Vicente Sy admitted on the witness stand that he has never met the senator despite previously claiming he gave P500,000 as campaign funds to her in 2012.

The judge said Tacardon’s statements cannot even be considered sub judice because he only restated the admissions of the prosecution witnesses and his statements were “not fabricated, edited, slanted or couched in such a manner that it may influence the judge.”

De Lima said she hopes the recent developments on the cases of conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading against her would convince the DOJ to review them.

“Together with the recent retractions of Rafael Ragos, Kerwin Espinosa, and Ronnie Dayan saying that they were all just coerced by Duterte officials into testifying against me, the dismissal of this contempt charge should now convince the DOJ to review my cases once and for all and decide if there is any merit or honor at all in prosecuting an innocent person,” she said.

Due to lack of evidence, one of the three drug cases against her has been dismissed. The two other cases are still pending.– Ralph Edwin Villanueva

DE LIMA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Contempt rap vs De Lima, lawyer junked &nbsp;

Contempt rap vs De Lima, lawyer junked  

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
A Muntinlupa court has dismissed an indirect contempt case against detained Sen. Leila de Lima and her lawyer Filibon Tacardon...
Nation
fbtw
Mindanao execs urge peace among rival politicians

Mindanao execs urge peace among rival politicians

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Officials on Saturday urged political camps in their provinces to end their deep-seated rivalries and regroup to sustain the...
Nation
fbtw
4 drug den operators arrested in Marawi City

4 drug den operators arrested in Marawi City

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Authorities entrapped Thursday in Marawi City four drug den operators, long under surveillance for peddling shabu in villages...
Nation
fbtw
2 teens foil kidnap tries in Las Pi&ntilde;as, Bacoor

2 teens foil kidnap tries in Las Piñas, Bacoor

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Two teenagers fended off attempts by men to abduct them in Las Piñas City and Bacoor City, Cavite last week.
Nation
fbtw

Bicol fugitive nabbed in Quezon City

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The fifth most wanted fugitive in Bicol was arrested in Quezon City on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest

2 die in Taguig fire

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Two people perished in a fire that broke out in a house in Taguig City on Friday night.
Nation
fbtw

DOH: Rise in dengue cases manageable

By Shiela Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Dengue cases in the country remain ”manageable” despite an increase in some parts of the country in the past several weeks, according to the Department of Health.
Nation
fbtw

SCTEX to hike toll starting June 1

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Motorists using the Subic Clark Tarlac Expressway will pay higher toll starting June 1.
Nation
fbtw

‘Mercury-laced beauty creams sold in Western Visayas’

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
An environmental watchdog has alerted the public on the sale of imported facial creams with dangerously high levels of mercury in Western Visayas.
Nation
fbtw

ASF outbreak hits 5 Zamboanga barangays

By Roel PareÃ±o | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Animal Industry has placed this city under red zone after an outbreak of African swine fever was recorded in five barangays.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with