MMDA urged to study economic impact of proposed number coding schemes

Slow-moving traffic and congestion on EDSA, a main thoroughfare across Metro Manila, as seen in January 2022, the second year of the pandemic.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) should review if its proposed number coding scheme, which bans certain cars from going along the city's streets based on their plate numbers, will positively impact the Philippine economy, according to a lawmaker.

Over the weekend, the MMDA posted on its Facebook page infographics detailing two proposed number coding schemes aimed at reducing traffic volume by 40% and 50%. It also sought the comments of social media users, who gave their thoughts on the proposals.

At present, the MMDA's number coding scheme, or the Modified Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program, aims to lessen traffic volume by 20%.

"Traffic congestion does have adverse effects on the economy and the lives of everyone on the road. The MMDA should study if the 20%, 40%, or 50% volume reduction of vehicles on Metro Manila has a net positive impact for the economy," Sen. Joel Villanueva said in a statement on Monday.

People want to go back to work as we are reopening the economy. The MMDA should make it clear with the Metro Manila Council that the modified coding scheme won't be at the detriment of commuting workers and economic rejuvenation," he added.

The senator said the agency must also ensure its proposals to solve traffic should consider the suggestions of economic managers, who can give more insights about their impacts on businesses and workers.

Villanueva explained that a new coding scheme has to be rolled out alongside improved public transportation in order to reduce congestion along roads.

"Better public transportation services and alternatives should be offered if we are to reduce traffic congestion. How can we solve traffic if people cannot ride vehicles?" he said.

In 2018, Japan International Cooperation Agency said in a report that Metro Manila loses P3.5 billion daily due to traffic. The figure is expected to triple by 2030.

Coding lifted on Holy Week

Earlier today, the MMDA announced that the number coding scheme will be suspended during Holy Week from Holy Tuesday to Good Friday in a bid "to give the public the opportunity to travel earlier", citing the influx of people returning to provinces during this period. Two regular holidays— Maundy Thursday and Good Friday— will be covered by the lifting of the coding scheme.

(1/2) Inanunsyo ni MMDA Chairman Romando Artes ang suspensyon ng pagpapatupad ng Modified Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) o ang number coding scheme mula 5pm hanggang 8pm sa mga sumusunod na araw ngayong #SemanaSanta2022: pic.twitter.com/C9GXjUjBeo — Official MMDA (@MMDA) April 11, 2022

The scheme is in typically effect from 5 pm to 8 pm.

The MMDA previously met with President Rodrigo Duterte to ban vehicles from plying public roads during rush hours on two weekdays.

