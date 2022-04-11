^

Headlines

MMDA suspends number coding from Holy Tuesday to Good Friday

Philstar.com
April 11, 2022 | 11:24am
EDSA traffic
Slow-moving traffic and congestion on EDSA, a main thoroughfare across Metro Manila, as seen in January 2022, the second year of the pandemic.
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — The implementation of the Modified Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program or the number coding scheme will be suspended during Holy Week from Holy Tuesday to Good Friday, the Metro Manila Development Authority announced Monday morning.

The suspension will run from Holy Tuesday and Holy Wednesday, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, the latter of which are both regular holidays.

"The modified number coding scheme is automatically lifted during holidays," the MMDA said in Filipino on its official Twitter page. 

It added that the suspension was meant "to give the public the opportunity to travel earlier due to the influx of people returning to the provinces at the terminals and ports."

To recall, the scheme was brought back to help ease vehicular traffic during the afternoon rush hour amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is typically implemented from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and according to the MMDA, reduces traffic by up to 20 percent. 

Earlier, the MMDA in a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte also proposed banning vehicles from public roads during rush hours on two weekdays to curb heavy traffic in the capital region. 

In a 2018 study, the Japan International Cooperation Agency said that traffic costs the Philippines P3.5 billion in "lost opportunities" daily. The amount is expected to triple in number by the year 2030.

HOLY WEEK

METRO MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

MMDA

NUMBER CODING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo-Pangilinan campaign draws largest crowd in Pampanga

Robredo-Pangilinan campaign draws largest crowd in Pampanga

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
Pampanga’s “Manalakaran” rally on Saturday drew the biggest crowd for the campaign of presidential candidate...
Headlines
fbtw
Agaton leaves 1 dead, strands ship passengers

Agaton leaves 1 dead, strands ship passengers

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
Flooding and heavy rainfall brought about by Tropical Storm Agaton in the Visayas and Mindanao resulted in one reported death...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko&rsquo;s Waray supporters renew call for unification talks

Isko’s Waray supporters renew call for unification talks

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
A Waray volunteer group for Manila Mayor Isko Moreno renewed the call for unification talks to defeat survey frontrunner former...
Headlines
fbtw

Leyte’s Petillas switch to BBM

By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
Another former ally of Vice President Leni Robredo has switched sides and now supports presidential survey frontrunner, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao confident &lsquo;true Christians,&rsquo; poorest will vote for him

Pacquiao confident ‘true Christians,’ poorest will vote for him

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao is banking on “true Christians” and Filipinos in social classes D and E to deliver for him...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DOH, experts discuss redefinition of COVID-19 full vaccination

DOH, experts discuss redefinition of COVID-19 full vaccination

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 47 minutes ago
There are calls to redefine the term “fully vaccinated” to include booster dose due to the slow uptake of additional...
Headlines
fbtw
SC orders Sandigan to drop Mike Arroyo from graft case over PNP helicopter deal

SC orders Sandigan to drop Mike Arroyo from graft case over PNP helicopter deal

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
A special division of the Supreme Court has ordered the Sandiganbayan to drop former first gentleman Mike Arroyo from the...
Headlines
fbtw
DOE tells power sector to ensure sufficient power for elections

DOE tells power sector to ensure sufficient power for elections

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 hour ago
The Department of Energy ordered all generation companies, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines and distribution utilities...
Headlines
fbtw
Walden Bello flags 'thinking' tag for survey class ABC

Walden Bello flags 'thinking' tag for survey class ABC

1 hour ago
Vice presidential candidate Walden Bello, who chairs coalition Laban ng Masa, flagged the camp of Ferdinand “Bongbong”...
Headlines
fbtw
Injury and death reports from Agaton still pending confirmation: NDRRMC

Injury and death reports from Agaton still pending confirmation: NDRRMC

2 hours ago
As a result, 86,515 families or 136,390 were listed as being affected by Agaton after the residents of 201 barangays...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with