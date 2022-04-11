MMDA suspends number coding from Holy Tuesday to Good Friday

Slow-moving traffic and congestion on EDSA, a main thoroughfare across Metro Manila, as seen in January 2022, the second year of the pandemic.

MANILA, Philippines — The implementation of the Modified Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program or the number coding scheme will be suspended during Holy Week from Holy Tuesday to Good Friday, the Metro Manila Development Authority announced Monday morning.

The suspension will run from Holy Tuesday and Holy Wednesday, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, the latter of which are both regular holidays.

"The modified number coding scheme is automatically lifted during holidays," the MMDA said in Filipino on its official Twitter page.

It added that the suspension was meant "to give the public the opportunity to travel earlier due to the influx of people returning to the provinces at the terminals and ports."

To recall, the scheme was brought back to help ease vehicular traffic during the afternoon rush hour amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is typically implemented from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and according to the MMDA, reduces traffic by up to 20 percent.

Earlier, the MMDA in a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte also proposed banning vehicles from public roads during rush hours on two weekdays to curb heavy traffic in the capital region.

In a 2018 study, the Japan International Cooperation Agency said that traffic costs the Philippines P3.5 billion in "lost opportunities" daily. The amount is expected to triple in number by the year 2030.