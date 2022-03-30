Malabon bets claim lead in different surveys

MANILA, Philippines — The top two contenders for Malabon’s mayoralty post presented different surveys to claim they are the most preferred candidate to succeed outgoing Mayor Lenlen Oreta.

Oreta’s brother Enzo, a former councilor, said he received 58 percent in a survey by the Philippine Survey and Research Center from Feb. 25-28, while his opponent, former vice mayor Jeannie Sandoval, got 32 percent in that survey.

Meanwhile, Sandoval cited the survey conducted on March 15-22 by RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc., which showed her leading with 56 percent against Enzo’s 43 percent.

“Good news. We are number one in the privately commissioned survey by the Philippine Survey and Research Center. Thank you for your love, trust and support,” Enzo said on Facebook.

“I am thankful for your support and trust as the most preferred candidate for Malabon mayor in the past four surveys of the RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc.,” Sandoval said on her Facebook page.