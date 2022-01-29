NPA leader, 7 supporters surrender in Bukidnon

MANILA, Philippines — The military announced yesterday the surrender of a squad leader of the New People’s Army (NPA) and seven Milisya ng Bayan members in Bukidnon.

Hodi Singayan Almahan, 35, of Squad 2, Platoon Copper of the NPA’s North Central Mindanao Regional Committee turned over his M16 rifle, four magazines and bullets, 1Lt. Abigail Lorenzo, civil military operations officer of the 8th Infantry Battalion (IB), said.

Almahan said he decided to surrender following the death of his wife Hailyn, a former medic and supply officer of the same NPA unit, and his relative Ayon Almahan in an encounter with government troopers in Sitio Tamyang, Barangay Binicalan in San Luis, Agusan del Sur on May 8 last year.

“I was in great sorrow and was disheartened with the NPA because after the death of my wife and relative, they left me. I regretted joining the NPA after the sufferings I had endured,” he said.

Lt. Col. Anthony Bacus, 8th IB commander, said the military would help the surrenderees avail themselves of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program.