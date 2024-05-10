^

Nation

Pertussis cases continue to spike

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
May 10, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  Cases of pertussis continue to rise nationwide, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

As of April 27, the DOH said 2,149 pertussis cases had been reported for 2024. This was 49 percent higher compared to 1,566 two weeks prior.

In the first week of April, the DOH logged 1,477 cases.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said the department has secured three million doses of trivalent vaccines against diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus, to be used this month and in June.

The next batch, consisting of around six million pentavalent vaccines, will arrive in July.

Pertussis is an acute respiratory infection caused by the bacteria Bordetella pertussis.

Infected infants and young children are at risk for severe symptoms and life-threatening complications.

Teens and adults may experience milder symptoms, but there is a risk of severe illness, especially for those with pre-existing health conditions and the unvaccinated elderly. 

