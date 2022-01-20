

















































 
























Nation
 
Zamboanga del Sur AFP camp on lockdown
 


Roel PareÃ±o - The Philippine Star
January 20, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The First Infantry Division (ID) headquarters in Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur has been placed on lockdown after 188 officers and personnel tested positive for COVID-19.


Capt. Mary Jepte Mañebog, 1st ID spokesperson, said 69 more military personnel were found infected on Tuesday night from 119 active cases as of Sunday.


She said those found COVID-positive had just returned from their holiday break.


Returning officers and personnel undergo antigen and confirmatory reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction testing upon their return to the camp.


“Initially, the testing was for those coming from Manila. However, because of the reported spread of the Omicron variant, testing was conducted for all those returning from the holiday break from Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao to ensure the protection of the camp,” Mañebog  said.


In Basilan, 21 soldiers belonging to the 68th Infantry Battalion were not able to join their unit for reassignment in Mindoro last week after they contracted the virus.


The troopers were brought to an isolation facility in Barangay Ubid in Lamitan City.


Ombudsman offices, town halls closed


Meanwhile, the Office of the Omudsman closed its offices in Quezon City and Davao City until Jan. 28, citing the ”alarming steady increase” in the number of infected employees.


Ombudsman Samuel Martires said the closure of the offices was aimed at implementing isolation and quarantine protocols as well as prevent the spread of the virus.


The municipal government offices in Calasiao, Pangasinan and Bangar, La Union were also locked down as infections among employees spread.


Calasiao Mayor Joseph Arman Bauzon and Mayor Joy Pinzon-Merin of Bangar issued executive orders closing the municipal government offices until tomorrow. – Eva Visperas, Elizabeth Marcelo


 










 









