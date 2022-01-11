PNP looking at gangs, contraband in probe into Caloocan jail riot that killed six

Police officers respond to a riot, which broke out at the Caloocan City jail on January 10, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police is investigating the prison riot that erupted among persons deprived of liberty and resulted in the death of four individuals at the Caloocan City Jail on Monday afternoon.

Jail Chief Inspector Xavier Solda, the spokesperson of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, was quoted in reports as saying that six died and 33 were injured in the melee.

Related Stories 4 inmates dead in Caloocan jail riot

In a statement, the PNP said that a random inspection must also be done in the coming days to determine if there is any contraband present inside the jail cells.

"The PNP will also look at the presence of various opposing gangs inside the jail facility that may have started the riot because those who died belong to different groups," Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief said.

RELATED: Prisons, jails should be on heightened alert too vs COVID-19 spike — Kapatid

The national police chief cited reports from Caloocan police's initial investigations which found that the riot stemmed from a heated altercation while some PDLs were engaged in a coin game locally known as Cara y Cruz.

Duty jail guards of Caloocan City Jail eventually pacified the warring groups, after which they "noticed the lifeless bodies of the four victims and several other injured PDL" according to the PNP.

Deceased PDLs were identified as Hans Omar, Sherwin Perez, and John Patrick Chicko. The identity of another causality is still withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.

"The police is further investigating this incident in coordination with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology because it involves multiple casualties," Carlos said.