Fire breaks out at Starmall Alabang

Smoke billows from the building of Starmall in Alabang, Muntinlupa City. The Metro Manila Development Authority reported that Task Force Alpha has been raised.

MANILA, Philippines — Fire broke out at Starmall in Alabang, Muntinlupa City early Saturday morning.

First alarm was raised at around 3:40 a.m., according to the Muntinlupa City Department of Disaster Resilience and Management. Second alarm was raised at 4:03 a.m., followed by third alarm at 4:49 a.m. and fifth alarm at 7:13 a.m.

The Metro Manila Development Authority reported at around 9 a.m. that Task Force Alpha, which requires several fire trucks to respond, has been raised.

It is not yet clear what caused the blaze, which is still ongoing as of writing.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.