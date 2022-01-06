PNP records 22 granular lockdowns in NCR amid COVID-19 surge

Members of the Quezon City Police District set up a checkpoint at the boundary of Quezon City and Marikina on Tuesday midnight, Aug. 3, 2021, to inspect passing motorists in preparation for the re-implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has placed 22 areas covering 26 households and 70 individuals under granular lockdown in Metro Manila as coronavirus cases in the capital region continue to spike.

Of which, 16 of the areas were listed in seven barangays in the Northern Police District, which covers the cities of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela. Five areas in the Manila Police District are also under strict quarantine.

The Eastern Police District and the Quezon City Police District did not record any granular lockdowns.

According to PNP data sent to reporters Thursday morning, 40 cops and 51 other force multipliers have been deployed to man the entrances of the locked-down areas.

Per data from the Department of Health's latest case tally on Wednesday, Quezon City and Manila City had the most cases with 1,781 and 1,407, respectively.

The OCTA Research Group said that the National Capital Region is expected to tally at least 10,000 more cases on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief said that the PNP is also set to assist in the enforcement of local government mandates requiring the public to present proof of vaccination before entering malls and establishments.

The PNP chief said that each establishment ultimately has the inherent responsibility of instructing their security officers about the local orders, adding that cops would only step in to assist in the event that tension escalates due to resistance of the public in showing proof of vaccination.

“We asked our personnel on the ground to coordinate properly with the LGUs so there will be a clear and uniform direction on how to implement ordinances including the exemptions to the rule, should there be any. We don’t want to end up with varied interpretations on the actual application of the provisions,” Carlos said.

“We remind these private security officers to keep their cool and learn to diplomatically explain the basis of such policy."

Cops have also already been deployed to quarantine hotels in the wake of reports of returning overseas Filipinos who were able to pay their way out of quarantine facilities.

Per the PNP's data, no quarantine individuals were found absent or unaccounted for in the PNP's inspection of 408 accredited quarantine facilities and hotels around the country housing 9,033 individuals under quarantine.

PNP: Vaccination cards a valid requirement in quarantine checkpoints

The PNP also reminded motorists and commuters traveling towards Bulacan and Metro Manila to always bring their vaccination cards which may be required upon entry through the border control points.

The local government units of the Bulacan and cities in the National Capital Region, which were upgraded to the third tier of the 5-scale COVID alert status, have instructed police personnel to check for proof of vaccination of inbound travelers. This after the Metro Manila mayors unanimously passed a resolution to restrict public movement of unvaccinated persons within the National Capital Region.

“Those without vaccination cards will be barred from entering and will be asked to go back,” PNP Chief General Dionardo Carlos said.

It has been observed that the first day of implementation of this policy in Bulacan had caused traffic congestion, but the PNP believes that this is only a direct result of the strict inspection measures to curb the possible spread of the coronavirus.

“The PNP is fully aware that movement must not be hampered, but non-essential travel can be controlled. "Just stay at home at this time when you have nothing important to do outside,” Carlos emphasized with hopes that this can alleviate the problem on traffic jams.

"The PNP continues to assess the situation every day. If needed, more police personnel can be deployed to checkpoints with a heavy volume of vehicles," the PNP's statement also said.