Nation
 
PNP: Two La Union cops in restrictive custody after taking turns mauling suspect
 


Philstar.com
December 26, 2021 | 10:15am





 
PNP: Two La Union cops in restrictive custody after taking turns mauling suspect
File photo dated February 2019 shows the exterior of the La Union Police Provincial Office in Camp Diego Silang 
La Union Police Provincial Office on Facebook 
 


MANILA, Philippines — Two La Union cops have been placed under restrictive custody after the two took turns beating a suspect involved in the manhandling of a senior citizen, the Philippine National Police said.


Police Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Peralta, director of Ilocos Police, ordered the restrictive custody of Police SSgt. Benjie Mamuyac and Police Cpl. Quincy Von Obillo at the La Union Police Provincial while undergoing investigation over the alleged manhandling of Roy Servera, 40, in the City of San Fernando after midnight on December 24th.


Initial reports showed that Servera was arrested by Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team officers on the complaint of Benjamin Cabading, 63, who accused Servera of kicking and pushing him to the ground along Pennsylvania Ave in Barangay Madayegdeg at 12:40 a.m.


The BPAT personnel subsequently turned over the drunk Servera to the Police Community Precinct beside the LUECO sub-station where Mamuyac and Obillo were on duty. 


Upon learning of the alleged offense, Mamuyac, and Obillo "allegedly took turns mauling Servera" in sympathy to the senior citizen, the PNP said in a statement sent to media.


Peralta said placing the two police officers under restrictive custody will ensure their availability to undergo further investigation.


"Much as we want to give justice to the oppressed, we cannot tolerate any unnecessary actions that are unlawful and against PNP operational policies," Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief, said in the same statement.


Restrictive custody is defined under Napolcom Memorandum Circular No. 2016-002 or the Revised Rules of Procedure Before the Administrative Disciplinary Authorities and the Internal Affairs Service of the Philippine National Police as: 




“A disciplinary measure that may be imposed by the chief of the Philippine National Police, the PNP regional director or equivalent supervisor or the PNP provincial director or equivalent supervisor during the pendency of a grave administrative or criminal charge filed against a subordinate police officer/s which may consist of confinement within the camp with proper accounting and monitoring of their activities: Provided, that when the situation warrants and they are required to go outside of the camp, they should be properly escorted on a one-on-one basis with proper recording of activities, the place of destination, time of departure, time of arrival and the names of the escorts: Provided further, that a police personnel under restrictive custody is required to turn over his issued firearm to the responsible supply officer within the same period of custody.”




 










 









