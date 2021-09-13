



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Offshore mining in Lingayen Gulf will destroy fishers' livelihoods, group says
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 13, 2021 | 2:43pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Offshore mining in Lingayen Gulf will destroy fishers' livelihoods, group says
Satellite image grabbed from Google Maps shows Lingayen Gulf in northwestern Luzon. 
Google Maps
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A federation of fisherfolk on Monday voiced opposition to a proposed offshore black sand mining project off Lingayen Gulf, citing its possible effect on their livelihoods and on the surrounding environment.



The “Iron Ore Pangasinan Offshore Magnetite Mining Project” by Australian company Iron Ore, Gold, and Vanadium Resources (Phils) Inc. is set to extract at least 5 million tons of magnetite per year for a period of 25 years that is renewable for another 25 years.



The project was signed off under the Financial or Technical Assistance Agreement No. 07-2020-IOMR that Malacañang approved last November.



In a statement, the Central Luzon chapter of fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakya) said that the proposed project would bring "devastating impacts" to the livelihood of at least 5,000 small fisherfolk in Lingayen Gulf.



The gulf covers five coastal towns in Pangasinan province, with fisherfolk from Sual, Labrador, Lingayen, Binmaley towns and Dagupan City in Pangasinan all expressing "strong opposition" to the project.






“This proposed offshore mining would certainly spell doom to the livelihood of thousands of small fishers who subsist in Lingayen Gulf through various forms of fishing. Not to mention its adverse impact to the livelihood of other coastal residents involved in inland fisheries and salt farms in interior parts,” Bobby Roldan, regional chairperson of Pamalakaya-Central Luzon warned. 



Roldan added that many fishponds and salt farms interconnected to the gulf are also threatened by the planned magnetite mining.



“Magnetite mining is indisputably destructive to the marine environment and ecology. The offshore mining would be carried out 2-4 kilometers from the shoreline wherein mangrove forests providing fertile habitats to wide array of marine species are situated,” the fisherfolk leader also said.



Pamalakaya in its statement vowed "wide resistance from the affected fisherfolk," adding that it will rally other concerned sectors such as champions of the environment, scientists, church institutions, among others against what it said was a “profit-driven and environmentally destructive undertaking.”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PAMALAKAYA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippine’s oldest person marks 124th birthday
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gilbert Bayoran |
                                 September 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Francisca Susano, the country’s oldest living person, celebrated her 124th birthday on Saturday with ranking government officials among her guests and well-wishers.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 High demand for household workers seen in Oman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
High demand for household workers seen in Oman


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Higher demand for Filipino household service workers is likely in Oman despite the global health crisis.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Foreigners with expired visas can stay in Philippines – BI
                              


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 September 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Foreigners whose temporary visitor’s visa has expired are allowed to stay longer in the country as the Bureau of Immigration suspended the issuance of OTL or Order to Leave.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cop nabbed in sting
                              


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 September 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A police corporal and his two companions were arrested in a sting in Gerona, Tarlac over the weekend.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Manila opens more slots at drive-thru vaccination site
                              


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 September 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Manila city government has opened 1,400 slots for its drive-through vaccination site at the Quirino Grandstand.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Jolina death toll climbs to 17; Kiko exits Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jolina death toll climbs to 17; Kiko exits Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The death toll from Typhoon Jolina climbed to 17 yesterday with 24 people injured and seven still missing.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LTFRB resumes free ride program today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LTFRB resumes free ride program today


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Passengers in Metro Manila can avail themselves of free rides in public utility vehicles as the government resumes today the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SMC: More MRT-7 trainsets arriving
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SMC: More MRT-7 trainsets arriving


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
San Miguel Corp. is expecting to take delivery of four more trainsets for the Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT-7) project within...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Customs sues importers of P89 million cigarettes, cars
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Customs sues importers of P89 million cigarettes, cars


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Customs has filed criminal charges before the Department of Justice against the importers of cigarettes and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Suspected NPA slain in Bukidnon clash
                              


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 September 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A suspected New People’s Army guerrilla was killed while two others were arrested in separate encounters in Bukidnon over the weekend.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with