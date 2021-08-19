CHED allows face-to-face classes in 12 Cordillera colleges

This July 2020 photo from the Ifugao State University website shows the IFSU campus in Lamut, Ifugao.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Higher Education is allowing at least 12 Higher Educational Institutions in the Cordillera region to conduct face-to-face classes for academic year 2021-2022.

In-person classes will be limited to health or medical-related courses or programs.

This, after the CHED together with the Department of Health issued Joint Memorandum Circular No. 1 Series 2021 allowing face-to-face classes for some programs. The memorandum favors health-related degree programs as these are most needed during the pandemic.

Allowed to conduct face-to-face classes in Baguio City are

University of Baguio

University of the Cordilleras

Pine City College

Saint Louis University

Easter College

Baguio Central University

Elsewhere in the region, face-to-face classes will be allowed at

Mountain Province State Polytechnic College

Benguet State University

Benguet Vocational School

Cordillera Career Development College (Benguet)

Ifugao State University

Kalinga State University

The regional offices of CHED and DOH and the local government units will work with the local pandemic response task force to ensure safety protocols will be enforced during the classes.