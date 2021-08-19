



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
CHED allows face-to-face classes in 12 Cordillera colleges
                        

                           
Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
August 19, 2021 | 12:40pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
CHED allows face-to-face classes in 12 Cordillera colleges
This July 2020 photo from the Ifugao State University website shows the IFSU campus in Lamut, Ifugao.
Ifugao State University
                        

                        
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Higher Education is allowing at least 12 Higher Educational Institutions in the Cordillera region to conduct face-to-face classes for academic year 2021-2022.



In-person classes will be limited to health or medical-related courses or programs.



This, after the CHED together with the Department of Health issued Joint Memorandum Circular No. 1 Series 2021 allowing face-to-face classes for some programs. The memorandum favors health-related degree programs as these are most needed during the pandemic.



Allowed to conduct face-to-face classes in Baguio City are 



    
	
  • University of Baguio
    • 
	
  • University of the Cordilleras
    • 
	
  • Pine City College
    • 
	
  • Saint Louis University
    • 
	
  • Easter College
    • 
	
  • Baguio Central University 
    • 




Elsewhere in the region, face-to-face classes will be allowed at 



    
	
  • Mountain Province State Polytechnic College
    • 
	
  • Benguet State University
    • 
	
  • Benguet Vocational School
    • 
	
  • Cordillera Career Development College (Benguet)
    • 
	
  • Ifugao State University
    • 
	
  • Kalinga State University
    • 




The regional offices of CHED and DOH and the local government units will work with the local pandemic response task force to ensure safety protocols will be enforced during the classes.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMISSION ON HIGHER EDUCATION
                                                      CORDILLERA ADMINISTRATIVE REGION
                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 US Navy warship arrives in Manila
                              


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 August 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
 A United States Navy warship is in the Philippines for a “contactless” routine port visit.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senator hits congresswoman&rsquo;s &lsquo;ostentatious wedding&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senator hits congresswoman’s ‘ostentatious wedding’


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Risa Hontiveros slammed yesterday a party-list lawmaker representing drivers of public utility vehicles (PUVs) for holding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ex-health chief Garin gets COVID-19 contracts virus
                              


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 August 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Another member of the House of Representatives tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ‘Moreno complains of body pains, but recovering’
                              


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 August 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is complaining of body pains and dry cough, but he is on his way to recovery from COVID-19 infection, an official of the Sta. Ana Hospital reported yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Camotes Island beach party attended by pols probed
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 August 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar ordered yesterday an investigation into a beach party on Camotes Island in Cebu for breach of quarantine protocols.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila vice mayor discharged from hospital; Isko health condition 'improving'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila vice mayor discharged from hospital; Isko health condition 'improving'


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, who tested positive for COVID-19 on August 8, was discharged from Sta. Ana Hospital on T...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ECQ violators in Metro Manila reach 108,777
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ECQ violators in Metro Manila reach 108,777


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The number of people apprehended in the National Capital Region for violating curfew and other protocols during the enhanced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 caught with P5 million COVID-19 test kits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 caught with P5 million COVID-19 test kits


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least P5.05 million worth of COVID-19 rapid test kits were confiscated from four persons in Pasig on Tuesday, police said...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Caloocan distributes P943 million ECQ aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Caloocan distributes P943 million ECQ aid


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Caloocan government has distributed P943.8 million in financial assistance to residents affected by the enhanced community...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eleazar orders probe on former editor&rsquo;s slay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eleazar orders probe on former editor’s slay


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar has ordered an investigation on the killing a former tabloid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with