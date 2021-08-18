MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, who was admitted to the Sta. Ana Hospital on Sunday night after testing positive for COVID-19, was reported to have normal vital signs yesterday.

Hospital director Dr. Grace Padilla said in her second medical update that baseline laboratory tests on Moreno, among them for “inflammatory markers (LDH, SGPT, D-Dimer, ferritin and procalcitonin) and the results of all these tests are within normal levels.”

Padilla said Moreno “continues to have no fever. His ECG is normal. He is able to rest and sleep well and he has fair appetite.”

She also reported that Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, who has been in the hospital for 11 days due to COVID-19, is “remarkably improving and (has) a good appetite.”

A repeat laboratory test for inflammatory marker D-Dimer was also reported to be normal.

“She (Lacuna) is for repeat chest x-ray today and soon will be (for) home discharge as she continues to exhibit remarkable recovery,” Padilla said.