Couple buried in Benguet landslide
Artemio Dumlao (The Philippine Star) - August 18, 2021 - 12:00am
ITOGON, Benguet, Philippines — A couple died in a landslide in Barangay Loacan in Itogon, Benguet on Monday.
Police identified the fatalities as Nestor Talangcag, 54, and his wife Maureen, 57, residents of Barangay Loacan.
The couple and their son were reportedly panning for gold on the bank of Antamok River when a huge chunk of the mountain fell on them. Their son managed to run to safety.
