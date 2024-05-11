^

Construction worker killed after being run over by backhoe

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 11, 2024 | 9:55am
Construction worker killed after being run over by backhoe
Construction firm worker Bernie Calile died on the spot after he fell from a backhoe and got rolled over by one of its large wheels in Sultan Kudarat in Maguindanao del Norte on May 10, 2024.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A construction worker died on the spot after he fell from a backhoe and rolled over by one of its large wheels in Barangay Macaguiling in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on Friday afternoon.

Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, chief of the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station, told reporters on Saturday morning that the victim, Bernie Calile, 30, and the 38-year-old backhoe operator Nicael Gontenas of the Vicente Lao Construction Company where on their way to a project site when they figured in the accident.

The construction firm employing them both had promised to provide the family of Calile monetary support needed for his burial and compensate them for his death during working hours.

Madin said they have temporarily impounded the firm's heavy equipment for documentation purposes.

