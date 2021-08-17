Avoid exposure to volcanic smog, Taal residents told

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — Residents living in areas near Taal Volcano have been advised to stay indoors to avoid exposure to volcanic smog or vog.

Taal continuously emits sulfur dioxide, which causes volcanic smog that is hazardous to health.

“It is best to stay home and limit exposure outside to reduce contact with volcanic smog. This type of air pollution can cause eye, throat and respiratory irritation. It can also aggravate health problems, especially for people suffering from asthma, emphysema and chronic bronchitis,” said Eduardo Janairo, chief of the Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) Health office.

Janairo urged residents to keep their doors and windows shut to prevent the smog from getting inside.

“Wear face mask and sunglasses when going out as added protection. Bring drinking water with you. It is important to remain hydrated to reduce throat irritation,” he said.

In a bulletin issued at 8 a.m. yesterday, state seismologists said that Alert Level 2 remained hoisted over Taal as sudden steam- or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur any time.

Sulfur dioxide levels in some areas in Luzon are elevated due to the activity not only of Taal, but also of a submarine volcano in Fukutoku-Okanoba in Japan, which recently spewed high levels of sulfur dioxide.