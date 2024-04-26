^

Cagayan Governor Mamba to appeal Comelec DQ

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
April 26, 2024 | 6:26pm
Cagayan Governor Mamba to appeal Comelec DQ
File photo of disqualified Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba
CPIO / Francis Jorque

BAGUIO CITY — Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba is seeking reconsideration after the Commission on Elections ruled to disqualify him from the May 2022 elections.

“We will file a motion for reconsideration with the Comelec en banc,” Veteran election lawyer Romulo Macalintal, who is assisting Mamba told Philippine Star, further explaining that the Cagayan governor’s motion “suspends the implementation of the poll body first division’s resolution disqualifying him.”

The Comelec First Division rendered the Cagayan province’s gubernatorial seat vacant and according to Comelec Chairman George Garcia, the vacancy will be automatically filled by the vice governor following the law on succession.

Garcia explained that there are two disqualification cases filed against Mamba. In the first case, the poll body ruled to disqualify Mamba, the Supreme Court, however, recently reversed it.

However, in a second decision released Tuesday, the Comelec First Division also disqualified Mamba for violation of the Omnibus Election Code prohibition on the release and disbursement of public funds during the election period.

In a social media post of the Cagayan Provincial Information Office, Mamba’s camp said that it has five days to file a motion for reconsideration, and explained that the governor will remain in his post and continue to perform his duty as Cagayan governor until a final resolution is arrived.

Mamba called on fellow Cagayanos to remain "calm" because he said that he is ready to face suits manufactured against him.

The disqualified Mamba faced similar case when the poll body’s second division issued a disqualification order in December 2022.This was later reversed by the Comelec en banc.

Losing gubernatorial bet Dra. Zara de Guzman-Lara filed disqualification cases against Mamba in both first and second divisions of the Comelec.

