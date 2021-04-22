Negros, Nueva Ecija PNP community pantries launched

MANILA, Philippines — The Nueva Ecija police simultaneously launched 34 community pantries yesterday.

Col. Jaime Santos, provincial police officer-in-charge, said community pantries were opened in Barangay Gomez in Sta. Rosa town and in front of various police stations in the province.

Santos said these community pantries would be conducted on a weekly basis to serve poor communities.

In Negros Occidental, food stalls, where residents can get free food items have been put up by various police stations since Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Rolando Miranda, Western Visayas police director, encouraged the establishment of community pantries, saying it is a big help, especially for the poor, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Baguio, Mayor Benjamin Magalong encouraged the setting up of more community pantries, saying it reflective of the binaddang culture of Cordillerans.