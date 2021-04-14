#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
DOT: Mobile hospital, drive-through vaccination site to rise in Rizal Park soon
Aerial view of Rizal Park in Manila.
National Parks Development Committee/Facebook

DOT: Mobile hospital, drive-through vaccination site to rise in Rizal Park soon

Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - April 14, 2021 - 8:30pm

MANILA, Philippines —Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat on Wednesday announced that a temporary mobile hospital and a drive-through vaccination site will be constructed at the Rizal Park, Manila soon.

This, after the board of directors of the National Parks Development Committee (NPDC), an attached agency of the Department of Tourism, in a Tuesday meeting approved the proposal of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso to build a temporary health facility at the Burnham Green of Rizal Park.

“We are working together with local government to expedite the dire need for more hospital beds in the region,” NPDC Deputy Executive Director Jezreel Gaius Apelar said in an Instagram story.

Moreno in a letter addressed to NPDC Executive Director Cecille Lorenzana Romero last Monday formally asked the committee to construct a mobile hospital in Rizal Park "in anticipation of a possible surge of COVID-19 cases."

In his letter, the mayor committed to design, construct, maintain, and manage the hospital "up to its logical conclusion,” at no cost to the national government. He also vowed to restore the Burnham Green area where the hospital will rise, back to its original condition.

Aside from the mobile hospital, the NPDC board also approved the construction of a temporary drive-thru vaccination site at the Independence Road (Parade Grounds) of the Quirino Grandstand. This area is also managed by the committee.

The vaccination site will be located beside the drive-thru RT-PCR (Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) testing facility managed by the City of Manila together with NPDC.

Drive-through testing was launched on July 20 last year and that provided rapid-serology tests for up to 700 individuals daily, five days a week. It was converted into RT-PCR testing last January 18.

Since the latter was launched, the drive-thru testing facility has accommodated 100 persons daily for their COVID-19 tests.

Puyat, who sits as the chair of the NPDC, said Puyat said that the mobile hospital will be open to everyone and will cater to patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

"This bold project by Mayor Isko will boost more beds for the National Capital Region to help fight COVID," Apelar said.

The drive-through vaccination site, on the other hand, is expected to accommodate 350 to 400 individuals for vaccination per day.

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RIZAL PARK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nayong Pilipino Foundation property to house drive-through vaccination facility
Nayong Pilipino Foundation property to house drive-through vaccination facility
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
A Nayong Pilipino Foundation property in Parañaque City will soon house a vaccination drive-thru facility.
Nation
fbfb
Baguio, Boracay, El Nido bar tourists anew
By Elijah Felice Rosales | April 14, 2021 - 12:00am
Popular tourist destinations Baguio, Boracay and El Nido have either barred visitors or imposed tourist limits again as local government units try to keep the COVID-19 situation in their area under control.
Nation
fbfb
Duterte signs law creating 2 new Rizal districts
By Alexis Romero | April 14, 2021 - 12:00am
President Duterte has signed into law a measure dividing the second legislative district of Rizal into three.
Nation
fbfb
QC Mayor Belmonte tests positive for COVID-19 anew
QC Mayor Belmonte tests positive for COVID-19 anew
16 days ago
In a statement, the mayor said her symptoms are mild and she will be able to continue working while in quarantine at a community...
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City, private sector partner for faster vaccine rollout
By Janvic Mateo | April 14, 2021 - 12:00am
The Quezon City government has partnered with various private sector groups, including retail giant SM Supermalls, to hasten the vaccination drive against COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
LRT-2 cuts operating hours as more personnel contract COVID-19
LRT-2 cuts operating hours as more personnel contract COVID-19
2 hours ago
The LRT-2 said trips will now be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. as more of its personnel test positive for COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
COVID-19 fatality rate in Metro Manila climbs to 5.36% &mdash; OCTA
COVID-19 fatality rate in Metro Manila climbs to 5.36% — OCTA
By Christian Deiparine | 7 hours ago
The OCTA Research said the proportion of persons dying from COVID-19 in NCR is now at 5.36% against the 1.82% last month...
Nation
fbfb
Weather disturbance off Mindanao intensifies into tropical storm
Weather disturbance off Mindanao intensifies into tropical storm
13 hours ago
The tropical storm was given the international name “Surigae.”
Nation
fbfb
Erap now negative for COVID-19
Erap now negative for COVID-19
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 22 hours ago
Former president Joseph Estrada tested negative for COVID-19 in his latest RT-PCR swab test, his son former senator Jinggoy...
Nation
fbfb
MWSS to probe EDSA pipe leak
MWSS to probe EDSA pipe leak
By Catherine Talavera | 22 hours ago
The regulatory office of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System will investigate the circumstances involving a damaged...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with