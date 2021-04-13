Nayong Pilipino Foundation property to house drive-through vaccination facility

MANILA, Philippines — A Nayong Pilipino Foundation property in Parañaque City will soon house a vaccination drive-thru facility.

This, after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved the construction of a free and temporary vaccination center in the vacant lot of the NPF.

The IATF-EID duly authorized the National Task Force against COVID-19 to enter into an agreement with the NPF whose board had already given its preliminary approval of the project, “to ensure its immediate execution.” NPF is an attached agency of the DOT.

The DOT welcomed this development and said that the temporary use of NPF property affirms the agency’s continuing commitment to support the vaccination program.

“This is expected to be a game-changer in the vaccination program. The facility, which will be a public-private partnership, is expected to vaccinate at least 12,000 people a day,” the DOT said in a statement.

The tourism agency earlier endorsed the construction of this vaccination center and also asked the NTF to include tourism frontliners in its vaccine priority list.

In October, the NPF’s property in Entertainment City, Parañaque, had been delegated as the site of one of many new quarantine facilities to be raised.

While the land covering the NPF Cultural Park and Creative Hub was initially planned and designed for tourism purposes, the NPF said it would adhere to its mandate by “providing a place of healing for the people and the preservation of our heritage.”

Presidential Decree No. 37 states that the foundation is mandated to promote, encourage, and initiate research and development projects and activities in social sciences and the humanities.