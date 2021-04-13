#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
Nayong Pilipino Foundation property to house drive-through vaccination facility
Galvez, also vaccine czar, made this clear amid concerns raised by some sectors regarding a proposal to prohibit companies producing or selling liquor, infant formula, sugary beverages and tobacco from buying vaccines for their employees.
AFP/Siphiwe Sibeko/Pool

Nayong Pilipino Foundation property to house drive-through vaccination facility

Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - April 13, 2021 - 8:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Nayong Pilipino Foundation property in Parañaque City will soon house a vaccination drive-thru facility.

This, after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved the construction of a free and temporary vaccination center in the vacant lot of the NPF.

The IATF-EID duly authorized the National Task Force against COVID-19 to  enter into an agreement with the NPF whose board had already given its preliminary approval of the project, “to ensure its immediate execution.” NPF is an attached agency of the DOT.

The DOT welcomed this development and said that the temporary use of NPF property affirms the agency’s continuing commitment to support the vaccination program.

“This is expected to be a game-changer in the vaccination program. The facility, which will be a public-private partnership, is expected to vaccinate at least 12,000 people a day,” the DOT said in a statement.

The tourism agency earlier endorsed the construction of this vaccination center and also asked the NTF to include tourism frontliners in its vaccine priority list.

In October, the NPF’s property in Entertainment City, Parañaque, had been delegated as the site of one of many new quarantine facilities to be raised.

While the land covering the NPF Cultural Park and Creative Hub was initially planned and designed for tourism purposes, the NPF said it would adhere to its mandate by “providing a place of healing for the people and the preservation of our heritage.”

Presidential Decree No. 37 states that the foundation is mandated to promote, encourage, and initiate research and development projects and activities in social sciences and the humanities.

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM NAYONG PILIPINO FOUNDATION NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sara home from Singapore
By Edith Regalado | April 13, 2021 - 12:00am
Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has returned home in this city after a quick trip to Singapore last week for health reasons.
Nation
fbfb
17 ombudsman employees infected
17 ombudsman employees infected
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 21 hours ago
The ombudsman’s central office in Quezon City will remain closed as 17 employees have tested positive for COVID-19...
Nation
fbfb
QC Mayor Belmonte tests positive for COVID-19 anew
QC Mayor Belmonte tests positive for COVID-19 anew
15 days ago
In a statement, the mayor said her symptoms are mild and she will be able to continue working while in quarantine at a community...
Nation
fbfb
Criminal case vs bus empire heir suspended
By Gilbert Bayoran | April 13, 2021 - 12:00am
Avvv regional trial court in Bacolod City has suspended the criminal proceedings as well as the enforcement of an arrest warrant against Ricardo Yanson Jr., son and namesake of the late founder of the country’s...
Nation
fbfb
146 Metro Manila establishments reached health protocols
By Louella Desiderio | April 13, 2021 - 12:00am
More than 140 business establishments in the National Capital Region were ordered to implement corrective measures for violating COVID-19 health protocols during the first quarter of the year, the Department of Trade...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
LRT-1 announces weekend shutdowns until end-April
LRT-1 announces weekend shutdowns until end-April
8 hours ago
"The works to be carried out during this period would cover the maintenance of trains, stations, and various systems including...
Nation
fbfb
1,948 jeepneys resume operations today
1,948 jeepneys resume operations today
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 21 hours ago
Nearly 2,000 traditional and modern jeepneys were allowed to resume operations in Metro Manila starting today, the Land Transportation...
Nation
fbfb
Navotas mayor gets Sinovac jab
Navotas mayor gets Sinovac jab
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 21 hours ago
Despite earlier reservations about the Chinese vaccine brand, Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco was inoculated with Sinovac yes...
Nation
fbfb
Navotas mayor gets Sinovac jab
Navotas mayor gets Sinovac jab
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 21 hours ago
Despite earlier reservations about the Chinese vaccine brand, Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco was inoculated with Sinovac yes...
Nation
fbfb
Jinggoy prays at Manaoag for Erap&rsquo;s improved condition
Jinggoy prays at Manaoag for Erap’s improved condition
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 21 hours ago
Former senator Jinggoy Estrada visited the Our Lady of Manaoag Church in Pangasinan over the weekend to pray for the speedy...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with