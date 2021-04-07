#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
More than 500 new COVID-19 cases among PNR, LRT, MRT workers
MRT-3 commuters at North Ave. station observe the reduced physical distancing protocol by the Department of Transportation on Sept. 14, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

More than 500 new COVID-19 cases among PNR, LRT, MRT workers

(Philstar.com) - April 7, 2021 - 6:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Compounding an already precarious public transport system amid the Enhanced Community Quarantine, hundreds of railway workers under the transportation department have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in recent days, the department disclosed. 

In a statement, the Department of Transportation said that, as of Tuesday evening, exactly 522 new coronavirus cases have been recorded among the rail sector personnel.

  • Of the 860 personnel of the MRT-3 who underwent swab tests, 131 have tested positive for the virus.
  • For the PNR, 1,013 personnel underwent swab test and 131 have tested positive.  
  • The LRT-1 also reported that of the 377 personnel who were tested, 117 personnel tested positive for the COVID-19.
  • Meanwhile, 571 LRT-2 employees had been tested and 143 personnel were found to be positive of COVID-19

According to the statement, the increases across all rail lines prompted department leadership to order mass testing of all personnel in the sector. 

  • From the 3,284 total number of MRT-3 personnel, more employees are scheduled to undergo the RT-PCR test.
  • From the 1,729 total number of PNR personnel, more employees are still to be tested.
  • More LRT-1 personnel from the total number of 1,185 will still be tested.
  • The rail operator said more personnel from its 1,277 total workforce will still have to undergo swab tests.

Transport officials earlier acknowledged the bite from the lack of human resources, which they said severely affect capacity.

As of this post, the MRT-3 line is fielding 14 train sets while the LRT-1 line is dispatching 17 trains and the LRT-2 line is operating with just five. Operations along the PNR remain suspended until Thursday. — Franco Luna 

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DOTR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
CA justice, wife catch COVID-19
By Raymund Catindig | April 7, 2021 - 12:00am
A justice of the Court of Appeals and his politician wife have tested positive for COVID.
Nation
fbfb
NCR’s reversal to ECQ hurting Philippine tourism
By Elijah Felice Rosales | April 7, 2021 - 12:00am
Tourist destinations nationwide are reeling from Metro Manila’s reversal to enhanced community quarantine as the number of visitor arrivals collapsed during the first week of the ECQ implementation.
Nation
fbfb
New bridge connects 13 seaside villages to Cotabato City
New bridge connects 13 seaside villages to Cotabato City
4 days ago
Thirteen barangays in the western coast of Maguindanao are now connected by a new P108-million bridge to this city, something...
Nation
fbfb
QC Mayor Belmonte tests positive for COVID-19 anew
QC Mayor Belmonte tests positive for COVID-19 anew
8 days ago
In a statement, the mayor said her symptoms are mild and she will be able to continue working while in quarantine at a community...
Nation
fbfb
Drug suspect slain in Bulacan sting
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | April 7, 2021 - 12:00am
A drug suspect was killed in a sting in Marilao, Bulacan yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
P3 million party drugs seized at NAIA
P3 million party drugs seized at NAIA
By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
At least P3 million worth of party drugs that arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport recently were intercepted...
Nation
fbfb
DPWH: Estrella-Pantaleon bridge complete by June
DPWH: Estrella-Pantaleon bridge complete by June
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 20 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways is fasttracking work on the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge to complete the P1.46-billion...
Nation
fbfb
Pasay, San Juan record highest active cases per 100K population
Pasay, San Juan record highest active cases per 100K population
20 hours ago
The cities of Pasay, San Juan and Makati have the most number of active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the National...
Nation
fbfb
20 Metro Manila cops with COVID-19 in critical condition
20 Metro Manila cops with COVID-19 in critical condition
By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
At least 20 Philippine National Police officers in Metro Manila who contracted COVID-19 are in critical condition.
Nation
fbfb
Manila receives P1.5 billion ayuda
Manila receives P1.5 billion ayuda
20 hours ago
The city government of Manila received on Monday P1.5 billion from the national government as “ayuda” or assistance...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with