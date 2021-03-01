Navotas markets closed every Monday for disinfection

MANILA, Philippines — Public markets and grocery stores in Navotas are closed every Monday for disinfection amid the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Mayor Toby Tiangco signed an executive order on Friday, ordering the closure of markets, grocery stores and talipapa every Monday to give way for cleaning and disinfection.

Based on data of the city epidemiology and surveillance unit, Navotas recorded a 349-percent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases on Feb. 19.

“Markets remain a critical place of commerce and continue to pose risks for COVID-19 transmission,” the executive order read.

“As more and more people are getting infected with COVID-19, places where people tend to visit must be sterilized and disinfected,” it added.

The disaster risk reduction and management office and Bureau of Fire Protection would conduct disinfection activities.

As of Feb. 27, there were 6,057 cases of COVID-19 in Navotas with 5,563 recoveries and 193 deaths.

The city posted a total of 301 active cases.