#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^

Navotas markets closed every Monday for disinfection

Ralph Edwin Villanueva (The Philippine Star) - March 1, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Public markets and grocery stores in Navotas are closed every Monday for disinfection amid the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Mayor Toby Tiangco signed an executive order on Friday, ordering the closure of markets, grocery stores and talipapa every Monday to give way for cleaning and disinfection.

Based on data of the city epidemiology and surveillance unit, Navotas recorded a 349-percent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases on Feb. 19.

“Markets remain a critical place of commerce and continue to pose risks for COVID-19 transmission,” the executive order read.

“As more and more people are getting infected with COVID-19, places where people tend to visit must be sterilized and disinfected,” it added.

The disaster risk reduction and management office and Bureau of Fire Protection would conduct disinfection activities.

As of Feb. 27, there were 6,057 cases of COVID-19 in Navotas with 5,563 recoveries and 193 deaths.

The city posted a total of 301 active cases.

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Regional manhunt launched vs killers of Zamboanga Sibugay vice mayor
Regional manhunt launched vs killers of Zamboanga Sibugay vice mayor
By Roel PareÃ±o | 9 hours ago
Ylagan said Colonge and municipal engineer Edgar Pampanga died on the spot while former councilor Gregorio Cenas and Hadji...
Nation
fbfb
Cavite cop killed in gun attack
By Emmanuel Tupas | February 28, 2021 - 12:00am
A police officer was killed while his father was wounded in a gun attack in Rosario, Cavite on Friday.
Nation
fbfb
3 dead in Agusan del Sur road mishap
By Ben Serrano | February 28, 2021 - 12:00am
Three persons died and two others were injured when a multicab hit a center island along the highway in Purok 2, Barangay San Teodoro, Bunawan, Agusan del Sur on Thursday.
Nation
fbfb
Fiscal: Witness testimony vs De Lima solid
By Robertzon Ramirez | February 27, 2021 - 12:00am
The testimony of a state witness against detained Sen. Leila de Lima remains solid despite cross-examination by her lawyers last week, a government prosecutor said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City eyes institutionalized contingency plan during emergencies
By Janvic Mateo | February 28, 2021 - 12:00am
Following the deadly shootout between law enforcers at a Quezon City mall on Wednesday, Mayor Joy Belmonte is pushing for the immediate passage of an ordinance that will institutionalize a contingency plan during...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Fire breaks out in Greenhills
Fire breaks out in Greenhills
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 44 minutes ago
A fire broke out at a commercial and residential building in Greenhills, San Juan yesterday, the Bureau of Fire Protection...
Nation
fbfb
Hog deliveries in Metro Manila hit 92,000
Hog deliveries in Metro Manila hit 92,000
By Catherine Talavera | 44 minutes ago
More than 92,000 hogs have been delivered in Metro Manila in nearly three weeks, in line with the government’s effort...
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City aids displaced flower vendors
Quezon City aids displaced flower vendors
By Janvic Mateo | 44 minutes ago
The Quezon City government has allowed 18 flower vendors displaced by road clearing operations to sell their wares in one...
Nation
fbfb
Mayors to respect health workers&rsquo; vaccine choice
Mayors to respect health workers’ vaccine choice
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 44 minutes ago
Metro Manila mayors will respect the decision of healthcare workers of hospitals in their jurisdictions who may refuse to...
Nation
fbfb
A&ntilde;o extends medical leave
Año extends medical leave
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 44 minutes ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, who contracted COVID-19 twice last year, has further extended his leave, an official...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with