Muntinlupa sets price cap for same-day swab tests

MANILA, Philippines — The city council of Muntinlupa has passed a resolution setting a price cap of P3,800 for swab tests at the newly opened Ospital ng Muntinlupa (OsMun) molecular laboratory.

The city council approved Resolution 2020-405 on Dec. 7 and Mayor Jaime Fresnedi signed it two days later.

OsMun director Dr. Edwin Dimatatac said results of the swab samples would be released the same day.

Indigent patients qualified for the hospital’s no balance billing scheme and patients with valid Philippine Health Insurance Corp. coverage can avail themselves of discounted prices.

Swab samples would be done from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays, except holidays. The molecular laboratory would be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., also on weekdays.