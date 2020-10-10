Seaman loses P250,000 to long-time maid

MANILA, Philippines — A seaman lost more than P250,000, allegedly stolen by his housemaid of more than 20 years, in Caloocan City at past midnight yesterday.

Eduardo Rendon and his wife Soledad told police they left their home in Cefels Park 11, Barangay 170 on Thursday night to attend to some chores.

When the couple returned home at past 1 a.m., they found their bedroom door open and around 50 $100 bills they kept in one of the drawers missing.

Rendon said there were no signs of forced entry and the only person in their house was their maid, Nydia Martillano, 56, who is also missing.

He added that they never allowed Martillano into their bedroom.

Caloocan assistant police chief Lt. Col. Ilustre Mendoza said Martillano was charged with qualified theft.