Face shields now a must in Pasig, Pasay
Mayor Vico Sotto said the Pasig City council passed a resolution authored by Councilor Rhichie Gerard Brown requiring people to wear face shields whenever they are outside of their homes.
Philstar.com/Irish Lising, file
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - August 30, 2020 - 12:00am

PASAY, Philippines — Wearing face shields on top of face masks is now mandatory in Pasig and Pasay.

Mayor Vico Sotto said the Pasig City council passed a resolution authored by Councilor Rhichie Gerard Brown requiring people to wear face shields whenever they are outside of their homes.

Sotto said they adopted the guidelines set by the national government mandating the public to wear face shields aside from face masks as protection from COVID-19.

The ordinance also covers public utility vehicles, offices, stores, wet markets and other public places.

Pasay Mayor Emi Rubiano has signed Ordinance 6129, which provides for the mandatory wearing of face shields on top of face masks while in public utility vehicles and while at work.

Individuals in enclosed public establishments like malls, markets and government offices should also wear face shields.

Violators would be penalized with a P1,000 fine for the first offense; P2,000, 15 days in jail or both for the second offense and P5,000, a month in jail or both for the third and subsequent offenses.

In Caloocan, Mayor Oscar Malapitan opened Tala Elementary School as a quarantine facility yesterday.

He said the patients in the two school buildings would have free food, lodging and Wi-Fi.

The facility would add 192 beds to the city’s existing 1,030-bed capacity in different isolation facilities, Malapitan said.

Pateros Mayor Ike Ponce yesterday announced that the town’s Sunday lockdowns are lifted effective today to alleviate the economic effects of the quarantine.

Residents would still need to wear face masks and shield and practice social distancing, he said. – Ralph Edwin Villanueva, Marc Jayson Cayabyab

