Healthworkers surprise Abra's youngest COVID-19 patient with birthday treat

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Abra's youngest COVID-19 patient blew out her birthday candle Tuesday at the Abra Isolation Unit (AIU).

The province's youngest COVID-19 patient, “AC37”, 4, was surprised by the AIU staff with a birthday cake and balloon. Her eyes glimmered, looking surprised as she faced the medical healthworkers and blew out her birthday candle.

“AC37” from Sallapadan town in Abra turned out to be positive for COVID-19 via RT-PCR test on Aug. 6, 2020.

The child is a close contact of “AC14”, a 47-year-old police officer assigned in Bucloc but resides in Sallapadan town. “AC14” had exposure in Baguio City.

“AC37”, who is with her mother at the isolation facility, is in stable condition.

Abra has a total of 38 active COVID-19 cases and had one mortality last week.

Abra Gov. Ma. Jocelyn Valera-Bernos placed Lacub town under modified enhanced community quarantine at the heels of seven COVID-19 cases in five barangays until August 15. These include its neighbors Tineg, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay and Malibcong since these were categorized as containment zones.

Eight other towns — Daguioman, Bucloc, Sallapadan, Lagayan, Dolores, San Juan, Bucay and Tayum — categorized as buffer zones were also placed under GCQ, while the rest of the province (14 towns) are under MGCQ. Control points were ordered on all entrances and exits of each town.