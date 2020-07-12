COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
In this May 31, 2020 photo, MRT-3 readies its premises ahead of the implementation of general community quarantine in Metro Manila.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Limited MRT-3 operations to restart Monday
(Philstar.com) - July 12, 2020 - 10:10am

MANILA, Philippines — Operation of the Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 are set to resume once more starting Monday, July 13, albeit on limited capacity, the transportation department said. 

The MRT-3 said it would also be dispatching 12 train sets to ply along the rail line, which will include ten of the standard CKD train sets and two Dalian train sets, with the first set being dispatched at 5:30 a.m. from North Avenue up to Taft Avenue.

In a statement sent to reporters Saturday evening, the Department of Transportation said that the train line's management was able to assemble a sufficient number of employees who tested negative for the coronavirus, signaling a green light for a return to operations.

"Meanwhile, the MRT-3 Bus Augmentation Program will continue to deploy 90 buses with a 3-minute fixed dispatching interval. It will however return to normal operating hours, with the first bus departing at 5:30 AM and the last bus at 8:00 PM from both the North Avenue and Taft Avenue stations," the department's statement read. 

"In addition, 190 buses are being deployed under the EDSA Busway Service to carry passengers between Monumento and the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITx). A mini loop will also run between Timog Avenue. and Ortigas to serve passengers. Shuttle services / mini buses running in the mini loop will be allowed to pick up and drop off passengers at the curbside," it added. 

According to the department, 1,093 MRT-3 depot personnel and 1,010 station personnel have tested negative for the new pathogen. The minimum personnel requirement needed to resume limited operations is 1,308, they said.

To recall, the line's management announced that it would be shutting down its operations from Tuesday to Saturday to give way to disinfection of the line's facilities along with a battery of rapid testing for employees after a cluster of positive coronavirus cases was recorded among its ranks, including ticket sellers and depot personnel. 

Guidelines from the government's coronavirus task force also stipulate that all depot and station personnel are required to wear full personal protective equipment, while passengers will be required to fill-up health declaration forms before boarding the train for possible contact tracing.

The rail line's employees will also be required to submit health declaration forms twice a day as part of its personnel health check and monitoring initiative. The MRT-3 will also be implementing what it called the ‘five-minute disinfection hustle’ on trains every half loop (at the end stations at the North Ave. Station and Taft Station).

As of Saturday, the transportation department said a total of 281 personnel, including depot, station and maintenance personnel, have contracted COVID-19. 

Of which, 184 are depot employees while 88 are station personnel and 9 are train drivers and control center personnel.

MRT-3 management also earlier released the shifts of the MRT-3 station personnel and ticket sellers found to be coronavirus-positive, urging members of the public who may have had close encounters with them to either seek testing or undergo self-quarantine. — Franco Luna

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION MASS TRANSPORTATION CRISIS METRO RAIL TRANSIT-LINE 3 MRT MRT-3
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Journalist accosted for quarantine breach
By Emmanuel Tupas | 3 days ago
Nearly 1,000 individuals, including journalist and COVID-19 survivor Howie Severino, were rounded up in Quezon City yesterday...
Nation
fbfb
PNP personnel with coronavirus tops 900
By Emmanuel Tupas | 3 days ago
Thirty-seven more police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019, bringing the number of infections...
Nation
fbfb
Malnourished kids prone to COVID, group warns
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Local health centers should scale up maternal and child health services to protect children against coronavirus disease 2019,...
Nation
fbfb
PNP files raps vs retired cop’s widow
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police has filed charges against the widow of a retired police officer for allegedly stealing P530,000...
Nation
fbfb
Cop beaten to death in Cagayan
By Raymund Catindig | July 12, 2020 - 12:00am
A police officer died after he was allegedly beaten up when he confronted a group of men drinking liquor in Barangay Bagay in this city on Friday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
11 hours ago
300-year-old Sto. Niño image missing after Pandacan fire
By Marc Jayson | 11 hours ago
The 300-year-old image of the Sto Niño remains missing after a fire that gutted the Sto. Niño de Pandacan Parish...
Nation
fbfb
LTFRB shuts down head office
By Romina Cabrera | July 12, 2020 - 12:00am
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said yesterday it will shut down its central office in Quezon City for a whole week starting tomorrow following confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 cases among...
11 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
BOC seizes $15,700 hidden in parcel
By Robertzon Ramirez | July 12, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bureau of Customs seized a parcel containing $15,700 (approximately P778,000) at the FedEx warehouse in Pasay City.
11 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
4 NPA leaders nabbed in Negros
By Gilbert Bayoran | July 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Four ranking members of the New People’s Army were arrested in Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental on Friday.
11 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
38 more cops catch COVID
By Emmanuel Tupas | July 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Thirty-eight more Philippine National Police personnel have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
11 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with