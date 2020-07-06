PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this May 31, 2020 photo, MRT-3 readies its premises ahead of the implementation of general community quarantine in Metro Manila.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
MRT-3 deploys fewer trains as 186 workers test positive for COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - July 6, 2020 - 10:56am

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 will be deploying fewer trains starting Monday, following a surge in COVID-19 infections among its workers.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) as of 8 a.m. announced only 11 operational trains, with 10 currently running — a significant reduction from last week's 16 to 19 trains.

Transport officials on Sunday revealed that 59 more MRT-3 personnel tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, bringing the total number of infected railway workers to 186.

Transportation Undersecretary for Rails Timothy John Batan told ABS-CBN that, of those infected, 169 are depot workers, 12 are station personnel, 3 are train drivers and 2 are from the operations control center.

Transport officials have repeatedly maintained that a majority of those who have contracted the virus are employed by MRT-3's maintenance service provider Sumitomo-MHI-TESP.

Last June 18, only 15 MRT-3 workers were reported to have contracted the disease. This means that infections have shot up to around 12 times as many railway personnel in less than three weeks.

The department on Monday reiterated that it was conducting swab tests for all of its employees, including depot workers, as "part of MRT-3’s intensified implementation of health and safety measure to prevent the further transmission of COVID-19."

"MRT-3 personnel who have undergone the RT-PCR testing have been advised to undergo home quarantine while waiting for the results," DOTr MRT-3 said on its Twitter account. 

The department added that workers who test positive for the disease will be brought to government quarantine facilities at the World Trade Center in Pasay, the Philippine Arena in Bulacan and the Philsports complex in Pasig.

Last weekend, MRT-3 suspended operations completely for rail replacement services and announced that it will do the same for the weekends of August 8 to 9, August 21 to 23, and September 12 to 13.

This comes as general community quarantine is extended to July 15 in the National Capital Region. The first few weeks of Metro Manila's GCQ saw much of the same traffic problems that plagued commuters pre-COVID come back with a vengeance in the absence of a number of modes of transportation.

The health department on Sunday logged a record high of 2,434 new cases, bumping up the country's tally to 44,254. The death toll, meanwhile, currently stands at 1,297. — Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE MRT-3 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: July 6, 2020 - 9:00am

Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.

Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

July 6, 2020 - 9:00am

The MRT-3 on Monday deploys a fewer number of trains as more MRT personnel tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Up to 186 MRT personnel have tested positive for the virus as of Sunday 6 p.m.

As of 8:10 a.m., the MRT- said it has 10 to 11 trains running, down from last week's 16 to 19 trains.

MRT personnel who have contracted the virus have been admitted to government quarantine facilities in the World Trade Center, Philippine Arena and PhilSports Arena.

July 5, 2020 - 5:33pm

There have been 172 MRT-3 personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19, The STAR reports, quoting a statement by the train line's management.

Of those infected, 166 are personnel from the North Avenue station. Among those who tested positive were ticket sellers, a station nurse, and a train driver.

July 3, 2020 - 5:09pm

Southville III in Barangay Poblacion in Muntinlupa City will be on a 24-hour curfew until July 15 because of an increase in COVID-19 cases there.

According to a barangay resolution announcing the curfew, there are now 27 confirmed cases in Southville III.

The 24-hour curfew means only the following residents are allowed to leave their homes:

  • Emergency cases
  • People with quarantine passes going out for essential goods and medicine
  • Those going to work in industries operating under GCQ
  • Other Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APORs)

July 2, 2020 - 2:11pm

The following barangays in Quezon City are considered at high-risk areas — those with 10 or more active cases per 10,000 persons — according to a June 26 analysis by the city government. The classification is based on risk zoning criteria from the  Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

District 1

San Jose
Santa Cruz
Salvacion
Maharlika
Bungad
NS Amoranto

District 3

Libis
E Rodriguez

District 4

Kalusugan 
Kristong Hari 
San Martin de Porres
Mariana 
Obrero
Central
Horseshoe
Kaunlaran

District 6

Apolonio Samson
Sangandaan 
New Era
Balong Bato

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH records biggest 1-day hike in COVID cases
By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday reported 2,434 new coronavirus disease 2019 cases – the highest in a single day,...
Headlines
fbfb
Baguio bet wins in first virtual Miss Philippines Earth
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
A 23-year-old artist from Baguio City has won the Miss Philippines Earth 2020 title in the first ever virtual pageant c...
Headlines
fbfb
WHO halts malaria, HIV drugs in COVID trials
By Pia Lee Brago | 12 hours ago
The World Health Organization said on Saturday that it was discontinuing its trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine,...
Headlines
fbfb
AFP chief tells soldiers: Shun revenge
By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. has called on Philippine Army soldiers not to entertain...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases breach 44,000 with 2,434 new patients
17 hours ago
Health authorities recorded 2,434 more patients of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Sunday, bringing the number...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
As soon as SC opens, law professors fire petitions vs anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
“If this law will be allowed to take effect, it will legitimize wrongdoings, allow transgressions to constitutional...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Palace will bow to SC on terror law
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Malacañang has promised to abide by any ruling of the Supreme Court on challenges to the controversial Anti-Terrorism...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Dry runs set on 10% capacity for religious services
By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
Some places of worship in general community quarantine areas have been selected to hold dry runs on filling 10 percent of...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
‘Junk food’ tax eyed for COVID funds
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
With the fiscal deficit expected to widen and the government under pressure to give subsidies to distressed sectors, some...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Robredo hopes ‘those in power’ won’t pressure SC
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday expressed hope that the Supreme Court would not be “pressured by those in power”...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with