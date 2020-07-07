COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Security officers man the entrance of the MRT-3 depot in Quezon City yesterday.
Michael Varcas
LIST: MRT-3 management discloses shifts of COVID-19 positive personnel
(Philstar.com) - July 7, 2020 - 6:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — The shifts of the MRT-3 station personnel and ticket sellers found to be coronavirus-positive was disclosed by management on Tuesday, as passengers who had possible contact with any of the employees have been asked to undergo testing and self-quarantine. 

In a statement sent to reporters, MRT-3 management under the transportation department said it traced the stations and working shifts of ticket sellers who were tested positive for COVID-19 to help the riding public determine if they had direct contact with the station personnel.

The 16 station personnel who contracted the virus are ticket sellers from North Avenue, GMA-Kamuning, Cubao, one on reserved status, and a nurse, the statement said. 

The working shifts of the ticket sellers from are:

  • North Avenue station: 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Quezon Avenue station: 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
  • GMA-Kamuning station: 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m..
  • Cubao station: 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

At the Laging Handa press briefing on Tuesday, the Palace asked the general public to observe self-quarantine in the event of contact with any of the ticket sellers. 

"If you have physical contact with ticket sellers, although there is a policy on (cashless transactions) and minimum contact, but if somehow you had contact (with MRT employees), you have to go on quarantine because we don't know who you are," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

"If you have symptoms, you can undergo PCR test because that's part of the guidelines of [the health department], which covers those with symptoms and those who had exposure. That will be shouldered by PhilHealth," he added.

Passengers who had direct contact with the infected personnel are advised to thoroughly observe their condition and undergo home quarantine to prevent the further transmission of the virus, the MRT-3 said in its statement.

The MRT-3 is also set to begin its disinfection procedure at its stations and facilities after temporarily shutting down its operations today until Saturday, though the results of testing may prolong the shutdown. 

For the time being, commuters are urged to consider other alternatives and augmentation initiatives, including: 

  • MRT-3 Bus Augmentation Program with 90 buses and fixed dispatching interval of every three minutes
  • 150 buses will be deployed for the EDSA Busway service, carrying passengers between Monumento and the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange
  • A mini loop will also run between Timog Ave. and Ortigas to service passengers, where shuttle services / mini buses will be allowed to pick up and drop off passengers at the curbside

As of Monday, a total of 198 MRT-3 employees tested positive with the coronavirus disease, 177 of whom are depot personnel, three train drivers, two control center personnel and 16 station personnel.

The rail line was operating with severely limited capacity after mass transportation was reopened. 

Franco Luna 

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION METRO RAIL TRANSIT LINE 3 MRT-3
Philstar
