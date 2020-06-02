MMDA: Employees return to work on bikes

MANILA, Philippines — An estimated 1,300 people returned to work on bicycles during the first day of the implementation of the more relaxed general community quarantine in Metro Manila, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Around 800 cyclists were seen traversing EDSA on Ortigas Avenue, 400 along Quezon Avenue and 177 along Roxas Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., MMDA bike lane program head Ching Salinas said in an interview with The STAR.

Salinas said the figures were expected to increase when workers returned home using the same route.

She said the MMDA is counting the number of bicycle users in Metro Manila streets as part of a study before establishing a permanent bike lane along EDSA in the new normal.

“It is thrilling to see them bike to work, but you also feel bad for them because there are still no dedicated bicycle lanes,” Salinas said.

Cyclists used EDSA in going to work yesterday despite a warning from MMDA general manager Jojo Garcia that they are still not allowed along the busiest thoroughfare in the metropolis due to the lack of a designated bicycle lane.

The agency has two working bike lanes on EDSA: the 982.6- meter lane from White Plains to Temple Drive and the 2.105-kilometer lane from EDSA Ortigas to Santolan.

Bike lanes are not connected and are being used by pedestrians, according to security guard Adolfo Manaog, who is preparing to return to work.

“I hope there would be dedicated bike lanes along EDSA so that cyclists would not be put in danger,” Manaog told The STAR.