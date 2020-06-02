Cops with COVID jump to 315

MANILA, Philippines — The number of police officers whocontracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has climbed to 315, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported yesterday.

PNP chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa said there were 677 suspected COVID-19 cases and 696 probable cases in the police force as of Sunday.

The number of deaths stood at four while 163 have recovered from the disease.

Of the number of recoveries, 109 police personnel have yet to complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine. Fifty-four have completely recovered.

“As our agency was tasked to man security checkpoints, the risk of contracting COVID-19 is inevitable. The PNP leadership guarantees that rapid testing and swabbing are in place to ensure that infected personnel are immediately isolated for treatment,” Gamboa said during yesterday’s flag raising rites at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

The PNP said more than 60 percent of virus-infected police officers are members of the National Capital Region Police Office deployed in quarantine checkpoints.

Last week, the PNP opened its own Reverse Transmission–Polymerase Chain Reaction testing facility at Camp Crame.

The PNP said it is planning to put up testing centers in the Visayas and Mindanao.