COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
This photo taken on March 27, 2020 shows prison inmates at the crowded courtyard of the Quezon City jail in Manila. UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet has urged countries to protect people held in overcrowded prisons and other enclosed facilities by releasing vulnerable detainees, saying COVID-19 "risks rampaging through such institutions."
AFP/Maria Tan
18 inmates, 1 jail employee test positive for COVID-19 in Zambo
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - May 2, 2020 - 4:42pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — At least 18 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) and a jail staff member of the City Reformatory Center (CRC) tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the local Inter-Agency Task Force COVID-19 said Friday.

The latest figure brought the number of COVID-19 patients to 30, with 67 fatalities in the city. 

This came as the request of the city government to extend the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until May 15 was approved Friday by the national IATF on Emerging Infectious Disease.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar, chair of the local IATF, said the 19 new cases of COVID-19 were just the initial outcome of the tests conducted by St. Luke’s Medical Center through the City Health Office (CHO) taken from the inmates and personnel of CRC.

A total of 119 specimens from the CRC were sent for testing last April 27 and 30.

The inmates infected with COVID-19 had been separated from the rest, according to the local IATF.

“The TF COVID expects more positive cases in the days to come,” the task force said in an advisory

The CRC, prior to the confirmation of the new 19 cases, had at least two inmates who tested positive and another suspect case early this week.

Jail warden Chief Insp. Nathaniel Aljas said the CRC has a total 3,319 PDLs inside the more than a half hectare jail facility with 128 personnel. Twenty 20 personnel underwent quarantine.

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Zamora mulls extended ECQ
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
The city government of San Juan is not inclined to lift the enhanced community quarantine if risk assessment and statistics...
Nation
fbfb
Pal’s unsolved rape-slay case motivated Bar topnotcher
By Cet Dematera | 1 day ago
The rape and murder of her classmate, which remains unresolved, motivated 2019 Bar topnotcher Mae Diane Azores to become a...
Nation
fbfb
Marikina mayor, cops clash over volunteers’ arrest
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro yesterday locked horns with the Philippine National Police over the arrest of 10 people running...
Nation
fbfb
P40 million ‘COVID drugs’ seized in Manila warehouse
By Rey Galupo | 18 hours ago
At least P40 million worth of medicines reported to treat coronavirus disease 2019 were confiscated during a raid on a warehouse...
Nation
fbfb
BARMM cautions residents against 'non-authentic' GCQ guidelines
By John Unson | 1 day ago
Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, Bangsamoro region’s local government minister, said Friday people ought to listen only to announcements...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
47 minutes ago
SOCO distributes relief supplies to families affected by quarantine in Bangsamoro region
By John Unson | 47 minutes ago
Police forensic experts in the Bangsamoro region this week distributed food to people displaced by the COVID-19 quarantine,...
Nation
fbfb
6 hours ago
80-year-old man is Lipa's 9th recovered COVID-19 patient
By Marlon Luistro | 6 hours ago
An 80-year-old man from Plantacion Meridienne in Barangay Sampaguita here has recovered from the novel coronavirus disease,...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
Calabarzon cop chief recovers; priest dies of COVID
By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
Calabarzon police director Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao has recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
P2 million donation to benefit displaced jeepney drivers
By Rey Galupo | 18 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Thursday thanked STAR president and chief executive officer Miguel Belmonte for a P2-million donation...
Nation
fbfb
Ilocos Norte pushes ECQ extension
By Raymund Catindig | May 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Ilocos Norte remains under an enhanced community quarantine.
18 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with