18 inmates, 1 jail employee test positive for COVID-19 in Zambo

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — At least 18 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) and a jail staff member of the City Reformatory Center (CRC) tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the local Inter-Agency Task Force COVID-19 said Friday.

The latest figure brought the number of COVID-19 patients to 30, with 67 fatalities in the city.

This came as the request of the city government to extend the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until May 15 was approved Friday by the national IATF on Emerging Infectious Disease.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar, chair of the local IATF, said the 19 new cases of COVID-19 were just the initial outcome of the tests conducted by St. Luke’s Medical Center through the City Health Office (CHO) taken from the inmates and personnel of CRC.

A total of 119 specimens from the CRC were sent for testing last April 27 and 30.

The inmates infected with COVID-19 had been separated from the rest, according to the local IATF.

“The TF COVID expects more positive cases in the days to come,” the task force said in an advisory

The CRC, prior to the confirmation of the new 19 cases, had at least two inmates who tested positive and another suspect case early this week.

Jail warden Chief Insp. Nathaniel Aljas said the CRC has a total 3,319 PDLs inside the more than a half hectare jail facility with 128 personnel. Twenty 20 personnel underwent quarantine.