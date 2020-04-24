Traffic enforcer succumbs to virus

MANILA, Philippines — The mobile patrol unit of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) was placed under quarantine after a traffic enforcer reportedly succumbed to symptoms of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 last week.

The family of Cristopher Maralit took to Facebook to express disappointment over the belated response given to them by barangay authorities.

Maralit’s sister, Marlene Tauro, alleged that the chairman of Barangay 254, Zone 23 in Manila refused to bring Maralit to the hospital after he suffered shortness of breath.

The staff of the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center (JRRMMC) allegedly refused to admit Maralit on April 15, according to Tauro.

When told that Maralit was an MMDA traffic enforcer, the hospital allowed him to undergo X-ray. But he was not admitted and told to go home.

After exerting all efforts, the family reached out to the MMDA, which allegedly failed to give an ambulance service for fear of spreading the infection to the agency, Tauro said.

Maralit still reported to work despite the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

“On his way to work, he used to tell us that he was doing this for the country. That’s what hurts the most,” Tauro told The STAR.

Maralit’s swab test results remain pending. But his death certificate stated that he died of acute respiratory failure, community acquired pneumonia and probable COVID-19.

The base of the mobile patrol unit where Maralit was assigned was disinfected, according to MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago said.

Pialago denied that the MMDA did not assist the traffic enforcer’s family.

She said the agency coordinated with the JRRMMC to attend to the patient.

At a press briefing yesterday, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Malacañang would have cases of discrimination against frontliners like Maralit investigated.