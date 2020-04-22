COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
BFAR says it continues to monitor water quality in Taal Lake despite the COVID-19 threat.
BFAR 4-A handout photo
Taal water quality ideal for aquaculture — BFAR
Marlon Luistro (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2020 - 6:03pm

TANAUAN CITY, Philippines (The Filipino Connection— Taal Lake's water quality remains within normal levels, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources–Region 4A said Tuesday.

In a report in its Facebook page, BFAR-4A said that based on existing data, the level of dissolved oxygen is between 5.02 to 6.04 parts per million. This means it can support aquaculture activities in the lake.

"It is indicative of the vitality of the fish within the fish cage or net," the agency said.

BFAR-4A continues to remind fish cage operators to intensify surveillance of fish, maintain adequate fish stocks and always use as basis the Good Aquaculture Practices and regulations being implemented in Taal.

Despite the COVID-19 threat, BFAR-4A says it continues to monitor water quality through the Inland Fisheries Technology Outreach Station. Ensuring water quality means better harvests and better profits for fish farmers.

The Filipino Connection is a regional partner of Philstar.com.

BATANGAS BUREAU OF FISHERIES AND AQUATIC RESOURCES TAAL LAKE
