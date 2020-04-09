From Taal eruption to COVID-19 pandemic: PETA continues animal rescue ops amid Luzon-wide quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — An animal welfare organization said there is no stopping its team from helping animals as it continues its rescue operations amid the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said that it is currently helping animals in Metro Manila including those rescued from the Taal Volcano island.

“While Filipinos are social distancing and keeping indoors, PETA's rescue team is on the streets of Metro Manila, feeding and rescuing injured and sick animals,” the group said.

It assured the public that it is following the guidelines set by the health agencies amid the COVID-19 crisis including the practice of social distancing, wearing gloves, and frequent handwashing while giving animals care.

“Before the lockdown started, our team tried to process as many Taal adoptions and foster applications as possible—with outstanding results. That work continues, but now, our team has to walk—sometimes many kilometers—to unite animals with their new guardians,” the group also said.

The enhanced community quarantine, extended until April 30, bans the mass transportation.

PETA then called on the government to grant its team and other rescuers the authority to travel freely to assist with ongoing rescue work as it is more efficient than walking long distances.

As of Tuesday, PETA has distributed 900 kilos of dog and cat food to guardians who are unable to afford it or can't access supermarkets because of the travel restrictions.

It added that the lockdown has forced its local veterinary clinic to close its doors to the public, but it said that it still has access to it.

The group urged Metro Manila residents who are unable to care for companion animals or if they encounter an animal in “immediate physical danger or in urgent need of food or veterinary care” to give them a call at their emergency response line at 0999-888-7382.

When Taal erupted in January, PETA placed some of the pets it rescued from the island for adoption.