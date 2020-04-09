LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This March 2020 photo shows a cat munching on the food distributed by animal welfare organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals amid the Metro Manila lockdown.
PETA Asia/Released
From Taal eruption to COVID-19 pandemic: PETA continues animal rescue ops amid Luzon-wide quarantine
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - April 9, 2020 - 9:23am

MANILA, Philippines — An animal welfare organization said there is no stopping its team from helping animals as it continues its rescue operations amid the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said that it is currently helping animals in Metro Manila including those rescued from the Taal Volcano island.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PETA Asia (@petaasia) on

“While Filipinos are social distancing and keeping indoors, PETA's rescue team is on the streets of Metro Manila, feeding and rescuing injured and sick animals,” the group said.

It assured the public that it is following the guidelines set by the health agencies amid the COVID-19 crisis including the practice of social distancing, wearing gloves, and frequent handwashing while giving animals care.

“Before the lockdown started, our team tried to process as many Taal adoptions and foster applications as possible—with outstanding results. That work continues, but now, our team has to walk—sometimes many kilometers—to unite animals with their new guardians,” the group also said.

The enhanced community quarantine, extended until April 30, bans the mass transportation.

PETA then called on the government to grant its team and other rescuers the authority to travel freely to assist with ongoing rescue work as it is more efficient than walking long distances.

As of Tuesday, PETA has distributed 900 kilos of dog and cat food to guardians who are unable to afford it or can't access supermarkets because of the travel restrictions.

It added that the lockdown has forced its local veterinary clinic to close its doors to the public, but it said that it still has access to it.

The group urged Metro Manila residents who are unable to care for companion animals or if they encounter an animal in “immediate physical danger or in urgent need of food or veterinary care” to give them a call at their emergency response line at 0999-888-7382.

When Taal erupted in January, PETA placed some of the pets it rescued from the island for adoption. 

2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS ANIMAL RESCUE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PETA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines concerned over China’s sinking of Vietnamese vessel
By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The Philippines yesterday expressed deep concern over the reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel by China in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines 'deeply concerned' over sinking of Vietnamese boat by Chinese ship
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 17 hours ago
The Philippine government on Wednesday expressed "deep concern" over the reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat on...
Headlines
fbfb
UK TV hosts give thumbs up to Filipino health workers
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Filipino health workers on the frontlines in the United Kingdom’s fight against coronavirus disease 2019 were praised...
Headlines
fbfb
Pag-Ibig, GSIS payments deferred
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
Grappling with the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, the country is now in “a state of suspended animation,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Business, labor groups want more aid for workers
By Louella Desiderio | 10 hours ago
Business and labor groups yesterday urged the government to increase the allocation as well as address issues in the implementation...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
10 hours ago
Catholics, Muslims join in prayer vs pandemic
By Robertzon Ramirez | 10 hours ago
The nationwide observance of Holy Wednesday yesterday was not what Filipinos have been used to, but amid a lingering health...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Government sets up 55 COVID-19 referral hospitals
By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
The government has set up 55 coronavirus disease referral hospitals across the country as part of efforts to secure facilities...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
IATF: Too early for modified quarantine
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Despite what it described as “encouraging developments,” the government is not easing the quarantine measures...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
DILG: LGUs may ask for more aid beneficiaries
By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
To address complaints of uneven distribution of cash assistance, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Duterte in Manila for Holy Week
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
President Duterte is staying in Manila for Holy Week to keep updated on government efforts to address the coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with