Aling Kika's sent 150 boxes of its famous bibingka to the municipal government of Cainta, Rizal on Tuesday.
Mayor Johnielle Keith Pasion Nieto, Facebook
Cainta businesses and residents help out in any way they 'kakanin'
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 8, 2020 - 3:42pm

RIZAL, Philippines — Local food business Aling Kika’s Food Products has stopped selling its famous rice cakes because of the quarantine but continues to make its popular bibingka.

The rice cakes are for people in Cainta who have been helping in the campaign to curb the spread of COVID-19 and in relief efforts for those affected by widespread work stoppages and business closures brought by the quarantine.

“We highly encourage our fellow food sellers to show their appreciation to the frontliners who risk their health to keep us safe and compassion for those who have less,” they wrote on Facebook.

Cainta Mayor Kit Nieto said that the local food business sent 150 of its bibingkas on Tuesday and that these were distributed to those residing along Kabisig Floodway in Cainta's Barangay San Andres.

As Luzon enters its fourth week of enhanced community quarantine, private donations continue to pour in for Cainta’s municipal government.

On Wednesday, Nieto said the town government received loaves of bread which he will pair with Aling Kika’s Coco Jam.

He also said that the town government received more than 200 loaves of bread, 400 packed meals, more than 35 sacks of rice, 12 gallons of hand sanitizer, boxes of bottled water and canned goods, and hygiene kits.

More than 1000 washable masks were also sent to the local government, which will be packed with other goods to be given.

The province of Rizal was placed on total lockdown on April 6 due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the area.

As of Tuesday, there are 140 COVID-19 infections in the province. Thirty-six of these are in Cainta. 

CAINTA COVID-19 KIT NIETO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
