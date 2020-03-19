LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Cainta is a first-class urban municipality in Rizal and serves as the secondary gateway to the rest of the province from Metro Manila.
Google Maps
Aid ready for mass transport drivers in Cainta, Rizal
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2020 - 10:46am

MANILA, Philippines — Tricycle, pedicab, jeepney and UV Express drivers in Cainta whose livelihoods are affected by the suspension of mass transportation in Luzon will soon receive help, Mayor Kit Nieto said.

Nieto directed tricycle drivers to coordinate with their association presidents on Thursday and in the coming days.

“Sa kanila ko idadaan ang mga tulong para tukoy ang ma pamilyang apektado ng pagkakatigil ng inyong mga pasada,” the mayor said in a Facebook post.

(We will cours the aid through them so affected families due to transport suspension are identified.)

The town mayor noted that there are more than 5,000 families that are dependent on drivers of tricycle in Cainta.

Nieto also asked pedicab, jeepney and UV Express drivers in Cainta to “find ways to reach the municipal office” or send him a message at 09175333121 for coordination on how to receive the aid.

He did not specify what form of aid will be given to the mass transport drivers.

Municipal employees to get full salary

Government workers meanwhile will receive their full salary.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the suspension of mass transportation in Luzon on March 17 until April 12, as the government applies more stringent measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus diseases.

The entire Luzon is also placed under enhanced community quarantine, which restricted movement outside homes.

Food packs, milk for children, vitamins for the elderly

Distribution of food packs for 6,000 individuals for 30 days, and of Vitamin C for the elderly will continue. There will also be milk for children available in health centers, Nieto said.

In an earlier post, Nieto said he will give food stubs to barangay captains who will have the discretion to whom these will be given. The food packs will be delivered directly to the residences of the people.

Those whose work has been suspended and with no means to buy food will be prioritized, he added.

Misting and fumigation across Cainta will also continue.

Nieto said he directed the police to implement a curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. “Bawal muna ang tambay,” he added.

