The Nieto brothers, longtime Cainta residents, pose with sacks of rice for donation to the community.
Nieto brothers do their part for Cainta, virus frontliners
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - March 24, 2020 - 1:40pm

MANILA, Philippines – Since the start of the Luzon-wide lockdown due to the covid-19 pandemic last March 15, brothers Matt, Mike and Lebron Nieto have been soliciting sacks of rice, energy and sports drinks, and food for the reliefeffort of Cainta Mayor Kit Nieto, who happens to also be their uncle.

The Nietos are longtime Cainta residents.

“These are very difficult times,” said Matt of their own initiative. “We’re lucky to be in a position to give but this also puts us in a position for people who need help and support now. thousands of people are left income-less and are constantly worrying about how to put food on their table and provide for basic necessities. We are trying to do our best to help those struggling through this outbreak and lockdown. We leave no one behind.”

The Nieto brothers have made almost daily runs donating their food and drink collections to May Kit of Cainta, the brother of their father, Jet, as well as to doctors in hospitals.

Of course we are worried (about contracting the virus),” admitted Matt. “But as long as we constantly wash our hands and follow the rules so as not to get the virus we should be fine. But our fear of the virus doesn’t mean we shouldn’t help.”

Matt and Mike just wrapped up their school career for Ateneo culminating in a three-peat in the UAAP this past November 2019. Matt and Mike have worn the blue and white since their grade school days at the Ateneo. Their youngest brother, Lebron, just played his first year for the high school Blue Eaglets where they team made the Final Four.

