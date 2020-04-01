LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
This satellite image shows President Roxas town in North Cotabato.
Google Maps
Residents of North Cotabato town protest planned use of hospital as COVID-19 facility
John Unson (Philstar.com) - April 1, 2020 - 5:39pm

NORTH COTABATO, Philippines — Residents of President Roxas town picketed the entrance of a state-run hospital in opposition to its possible conversion into a COVID-19 isolation facility.

The plan is part of a COVID-19 containment effort of the health department and the provincial government of North Cotabato, which has no known confirmed COVID-19 case yet.

Some residents oppose the possible use the New Cebu District Hospital in President Roxas town as an isolation facility for fear of being infected.

Residents told reporters they were not consulted on the plan to use the hospital compound as a COVID-19 facility.

They barricaded at the entrance to the hospital compound and blocked the route with used tires.

Picketers even threatened to harm hospital workers if they proceed with the plan.

A team of soldiers and police were deployed to the premises of the hospital to maintain order.

Senior members of the North Cotabato provincial peace and order council said everything is under control and that a dialogue with protesting President Roxas residents can put a peaceful closure to the issue.

NORTH COTABATO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PRESIDENT ROXAS
