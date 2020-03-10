BARMM hospitals on 'Code Red' in case of COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangsamoro Transitional Authority, through its Ministry of Health, has raised the "Code Red" alert in all health facilities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the regional government's public information office said.

Dr. Safrollah Dipatuan, minister of health, said that under Code Red, all health facilities in the region will be ready to respond if a patient needs monitoring "and even more if a positive case is found."

"Inabisuhan na natin ang lahat ng heads ng mga hospital sa BARMM na (maghanda) ng dedicated ward para sa mga pasyente ng COVID-19," he also says in a press statement.

(We have already advised all heads of hospitals in BARMM to prepare a dedicated ward for COVID-19 patients)

Dipatuan also advised "the public to practice preventive measures such as frequently washing hands using soap and water; maintaining social distancing; avoid hugging, kissing, or hand shaking with other people; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; and practicing proper hygiene."

The government on Tuesday afternoon said that there are now 35 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease in the Philippines.