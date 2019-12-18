NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
National Children’s Hospital personnel evacuate patients after a fire broke out at the hospital yesterday morning.
Boy Santos
Fire hits children’s hospital
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - December 18, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — At least 190 patients of the National Children’s Hospital in Quezon City were evacuated after a fire broke out yesterday morning.

The blaze started on the seventh floor of Building 3, where the hospital’s neurology and respiratory wards are located, at past 10 a.m., said city fire marshal Senior Superintendent Jaime Ramirez.

The fire reached third alarm before it was put out by firefighters at around 10:53 a.m., Ramirez said in a text message.

Ramirez said nobody was injured in the fire. An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the blaze which destroyed around P200 million worth of property.

Dr. Moriel Creencia, the hospital’s chief medical professional staff, said they evacuated at least 190 patients as the fire raged.

“No patients suffered injuries as we were able to bring them out,” she told reporters in an interview.

Creencia said they were in the middle of an activity on the building’s sixth floor when the fire broke out. Hospital staffers evacuated patients and brought them to a nearby fastfood restaurant.

The patients were brought back to rooms that were unaffected by firefighting operations after the blaze was put out.       

NATIONAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pasig City saved over P150-M after city gov't cleanup, Vico says
By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Wednesday announced that the city government saved more than P150 million pesos in the first...
Nation
fb tw
Customs seizes P54-M misdeclared sugar shipped from China
10 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs at the Port of Manila confiscated at least 48 containers of refined sugar worth P54 million from C...
Nation
fb tw
Ifugao governor disputes FAO on deterioration of rice terraces
By Artemio Dumlao | 9 hours ago
Ifugao Gov. Dalipog said some P194 million will be allotted in 2020 for the rehabilitation of the terraces.
Nation
fb tw
Magnitude 4.6 quake jolts Davao del Sur
By Rosette Adel | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Tuesday afternoon recorded a magnitude 4.6 earthquake that hit Davao...
Nation
fb tw
New PNR railcars travel to Manila from Makati in 35 minutes
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Railways on Monday conducted the inaugural run of the new diesel multiple unit railcars.
Nation
fb tw
Latest
56 minutes ago
9 die in Rizal road crash
By Non Alquitran | 56 minutes ago
Nine persons died while five others were injured when a truck hit a dump truck and a jeepney in Cardona, Rizal yesterday...
Nation
fb tw
56 minutes ago
Go opens 55th Malasakit Center in Antipolo
56 minutes ago
With all government hospitals now assured of getting their own Malasakit Center following the passage of Republic Act (RA)...
Nation
fb tw
56 minutes ago
3 La Union water execs get 10 years for graft
By Michael Punongbayan | 56 minutes ago
The Sandiganbayan has sentenced three water district officials in La Union to 10 years in prison for stealing over P7.2 million...
Nation
fb tw
56 minutes ago
LTFRB probes TNC booking fee surge
By Emmanuel Tupas | 56 minutes ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has set a meeting with ride-hailing firms this week following complaints...
Nation
fb tw
One-strike policy vs indiscriminate firing
By Roel Pareño | December 18, 2019 - 12:00am
All chiefs of police in Western Mindanao who will fail to stop indiscriminate firing during the holiday season will be dismissed from their posts.
56 minutes ago
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with