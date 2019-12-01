NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Two of four bullets that hit Caballero hit his lungs.
Sultan Kudarat broadcaster shot on October 30 dies in hospital
John Unson (Philstar.com) - December 1, 2019 - 4:20pm

TACURONG CITY, Philippines — The broadcaster who sustained multiple gunshot wounds in an attack in Sultan Kudarat province in late October has died in a hospital in Davao City.

Benjie Caballero of Radyo ni Juan FM station passed away early Sunday morning.

Two of the four bullets that hit him when he was attacked with a .45 caliber pistol by a still unidentified man on October 30 while on his way to work pierced his lungs.

He was first confined at the St. Louis Hospital in Tacurong City and transferred later to a more advanced medical facility in Davao City where he eventually succumbed to injuries.

According to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, Caballero "died of complications from pneumonia in the intensive care unit of the hospital where he had been confined since undergoing surgery following the attack."

"All indications are that the attack had to do with Benjie’s work as a broadcaster," NUJP also said.

Print and broadcast journalists in Central Mindanao are mourning his demise.

Caballero was immediately buried by relatives in M'lang town in North Cotabato in keeping with Islamic tradition of burying the dead within 24 hours from the time of death.

"We urge authorities to hasten their investigation into Benjie’s death and, most importantly, identify, arrest and prosecute his killers and whoever commissioned the hit on him," NUJP said.

"Far too many of our colleagues’ murders remain unsolved, the lack of accountability emboldening others who wish to silence freedom of expression and the critical press. The only way to end this culture of impunity is to ensure that those responsible for these vile crimes are arrested, prosecuted and convicted."

