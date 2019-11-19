NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
South Korean envoy says Malate 'Korean town' in the works
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - November 19, 2019 - 9:33pm

MANILA, Philippines—South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Han Dong-Man on Tuesday confirmed that a "Korean town" will soon rise in Manila.

During the “The Virtual Presser” hosted by Presidential Communications Operations Office Global Media Affairs, Han said the Korea Retailers Association and the city of Manila are now working on creating a Korean quarter in the Philippine capital.

“In Manila, particularly in Malate area, there are a lot of Korean restaurants and many Korean tourists visited there. With Manila City, we are envisioning to make that area, Malate area, as Korea Town so called," Han said.

Han was referring to Remedios Circle in Malate, Manila also known as Plaza de la Virgen de los Remedios.

Asked when the Korean town would rise, Han replied that there is “no timeline” yet.

Han said he already sought support from Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.

“When I met the mayor of Manila city [I asked him to] render his full support to make Malate area a Korea town,” the envoy said.

On October 2, Han paid a courtesy call on Moreno and pitched the plan to create the Korean town.

For his part, Moreno said he plans to meet with the Korean Business Association of the Philippines regarding the proposal.

