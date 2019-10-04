PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
The Department of Interior and Local Government on Oct. 4, 2019 affirmed the success of Metro Manila road clearing operations of local government units in the National Capital Region.
Quezon City Local Government
DILG lauds LGUs for major road clearing ops in NCR; says 98% reclaimed
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 4, 2019 - 5:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Interior and Local Government on Friday affirmed the success of Metro Manila road clearing operations of local government units in the National Capital Region.

The road clearing efforts are in compliance with the president's directive to eliminate road obstructions and reclaim space for the public.

“98% of major roads in NCR are cleared and some 60,379 obstructions of all kinds were removed,” lawyer Odilon Luis Pasaraba of the DILG-Bureau of Local Government Supervision said on Monday during the third Regional Peace and Order Council NCR meeting in Pasig.

Among the obstructions removed were illegally parked vehicles, street vendors, business establishments occupying road portions and illegal public transport terminals.

Pasaraba said the indicators used for assessing the compliance of LGUs in Metro Manila were ordinances issued, use of a road inventory plan, displacement strategies, rehabilitation efforts and direct on-ground clearing operations.

Valenzuela City, Navotas City, Marikina City, San Juan City, Makati City, Taguig City, Las Piñas City, Muntinlupa City and Pateros all received a perfect compliance score.

The DILG Memorandum Circular 2019-121 issued in July gave LGU chief-executives a 60-day compliance period to clear public roads used for commercial reasons or blocked by illegal structures and construction.

The memorandum was prompted by Duterte, who in his fourth State of the Nation Address, made the directive. It was issued a week after the SONA.

