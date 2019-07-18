NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Mayor Joy Belmonte has ordered the suspension of classes in Quezon City on Monday to give way to the State of the Nation Address.
Facebook/Quezon City Local Government
Walang Pasok: QC suspends classes on Monday for SONA
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - July 18, 2019 - 10:36am

MANILA, Philippines— Classes in all levels in Quezon City will be suspended on Monday, July 22, for President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address.

QC Mayor Joy Belmonte made the announcement on Thursday saying the class suspension for both public and private school is to give way to the scheduled SONA.

Likewise, the Quezon City Police District announced that it will implement a traffic rerouting schemed and close some roads to give way for the SONA.

Police Brigadier General Joselito Esquivel Jr., QCPD Director, said several groups are expected to hold protest rallies on Monday. They were given designated areas for their demonstration.

“We have spoken to leaders of groups who would be holding protest rallies on Monday and have designated areas where the rally would be held. Ito ay bilang pag-respeto sa kanilang karapatan sa malayang pagpapahayag at pagsasagawa ng kanilang kilos protesta. Hinihiling lang natin na isagawa ito batay sa mga napagkasunduan,” Esquivel said.

(This is out of respect for their freedom of expression and their right to protest. We hope they do these according to the agreed upon guidelines)

Duterte is set to deliver his fourth SONA at the Batasang Pambansa in QC, where the House of Representatives meets, on Monday afternoon.    

QUEZON CITY RODRIGO DUTERTE SONA SONA 2019
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sandigan affirms Samar governor’s 115-year sentence
By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
Former Samar congresswoman and now Gov. Milagrosa Tan will have to vacate her post and spend the rest of her life in pri...
Nation
Isko: I’m not anti-vendor
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | July 18, 2019 - 12:00am
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday denied he is anti-vendor, saying he is only against the prevalence of so-called “organizers” extorting money from vendors so they could sell their wares in the str...
Nation
Taguig judge loses ?P.3 M in gym
By Ghio Ong | July 18, 2019 - 12:00am
A Taguig judge lost over P300,000 in cash and other valuables in a gym in Pasay City on Tuesday.
Nation
‘A hungry stomach knows no law’: Erap defends allowing vendors on Manila streets
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Former Manila Mayor Joseph “Erap” Ejercito Estrada on Monday defended his administration's efforts to clear the...
Nation
Man gets life for kidnapping student
By Emmanuel Tupas | July 18, 2019 - 12:00am
A Mandaluyong City court has sentenced to life in prison a 76-year-old man for kidnapping an 11-year-old student of a private school and his driver two years ago.
Nation
Latest
1 hour ago
Walang Pasok: QC suspends classes on Monday for SONA
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
Classes in all levels in Quezon City will be suspended on Monday, July 22, for President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of...
Nation
Abandoned motorbike causes stir near Army HQ
By Jaime Laude | July 18, 2019 - 12:00am
An abandoned motorcycle outside the Philippine Army headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City caused alarm yesterday after bomb-sniffing dogs sat in front of the vehicle during inspection by military personnel....
12 hours ago
Nation
5 Quezon City students stabbed ?by fellow student
By Emmanuel Tupas | July 18, 2019 - 12:00am
Five students of the Batasan National High School in Quezon City were injured after they were stabbed by a fellow student on Tuesday.
12 hours ago
Nation
1 dies, 5 hurt ?in road mishap
By Emmanuel Tupas | July 18, 2019 - 12:00am
A worker of an internet provider died and five others were injured after they were hit by a dump truck in Mandaluyong City before dawn on Tuesday.
12 hours ago
Nation
POEA warns teachers vs ?illegal recruitment in Japan
By Mayen Jaymalin | July 18, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) has warned Filipino teachers aspiring to work in Japan about illegal recruiters.
12 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with