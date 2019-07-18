Walang Pasok: QC suspends classes on Monday for SONA

MANILA, Philippines— Classes in all levels in Quezon City will be suspended on Monday, July 22, for President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address.

QC Mayor Joy Belmonte made the announcement on Thursday saying the class suspension for both public and private school is to give way to the scheduled SONA.

Likewise, the Quezon City Police District announced that it will implement a traffic rerouting schemed and close some roads to give way for the SONA.

Police Brigadier General Joselito Esquivel Jr., QCPD Director, said several groups are expected to hold protest rallies on Monday. They were given designated areas for their demonstration.

“We have spoken to leaders of groups who would be holding protest rallies on Monday and have designated areas where the rally would be held. Ito ay bilang pag-respeto sa kanilang karapatan sa malayang pagpapahayag at pagsasagawa ng kanilang kilos protesta. Hinihiling lang natin na isagawa ito batay sa mga napagkasunduan,” Esquivel said.

(This is out of respect for their freedom of expression and their right to protest. We hope they do these according to the agreed upon guidelines)

Duterte is set to deliver his fourth SONA at the Batasang Pambansa in QC, where the House of Representatives meets, on Monday afternoon.